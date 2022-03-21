Verizon leaks the news: Major update coming today for the Pixel 6 series will add 5G C-band support

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Today will be a red-letter day for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users. Even more so for Verizon subscribers with a Pixel 6 series handset. That's because Google spokesman Matt Flegal told The Verge that the delayed March Feature Update will start rolling out to the phones later today. Besides a number of bug fixes that will rid the handsets of connectivity problems, the update today will add support for Verizon's C-band 5G service.





Verizon flipped the switch turning on its mid-band 5G signals earlier this year but the newest Pixel models were not certified to work on these signals until today. A tweet from Verizon's George Koroneos says, "The wait is over! @Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have officially been certified to work on @Verizon's 5G C-Band network, giving you access to the full power of 5G Ultra Wideband. Phones will be updated via a software update that will begin rolling out later today."

Pixel 6 series users on Verizon will start to see faster 5G download speeds







Thanks to a change made last month by Verizon, the carrier's Ultra Wideband service is no longer limited to the fastest 5G signals that mmWave frequencies can deliver. Now, phones on Verizon's 5G network will show the 5G UW icon in the status bar when they are connected to Verizon's mid-band5G service. While not as fast as mmWave, C-band signals travel greater distances increasing the odds that you will come across a 5G C-band signal.





Verizon's mmWave 5G has peak download speeds in the neighborhood of 1Gbps with an average of 300Mbps. The carrier's C-band 5G signals have an average download speed of 116.29Mbps and peak at 300Mbps.







The Pixel 6 Pro comes with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks on both unlocked and carrier variants. The Pixel 6 does not have support for mmWave 5G on unlocked models, but the bottom line is that all Pixel 6 series phones support C-band 5G.



The long-awaited battery widget for Pixel handsets should be part of today's update







Pick up the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro now!







Several Pixel 6 series users who installed the June Feature Drop beta have stated that the beta, which includes the March update, exterminated all of the problems that they were having with their phones. As for the Feature Drop, the eagerly awaited battery widget should arrive along with Night Sight for low-light Snapchat photos, and the ability to use Live Caption to transcribe phone calls in real-time and to type replies that the Assistant will read to the person on the other end of your phone call.