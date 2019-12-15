Android Deals Google

With activation, Best Buy has the Pixel 3a and 3a XL at the lowest price of the season

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 15, 2019, 4:28 PM
When the first leaks surfaced indicating that Google was developing a mid-range Pixel, many critics didn't expect there to be too much demand for such a model. But as soon as the price of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL was announced, it became a whole new ballgame. For $399 and $479 respectively, consumers could pick up one of the best, if not the best, smartphone cameras.

Sales of the two mid-range Pixels were strong. Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 670 chipset, sport 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A single 12.2MP camera can be found in the back (Google's image processing software is the secret sauce when it comes to the Pixel's reputation) and the phones each feature an 8MP selfie snapper. The Pixel 3a offers a 5.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2220 resolution and a 3000mAh battery. The Pixel 3a XL is equipped with a 6-inch AMOLED screen sporting a resolution of 1080 x 2160. The latter comes with a 3700mAh capacity battery. Both phones are made from plastic and do not feature any water resistance.

Best Buy now has the Pixel 3a family on sale at the lowest price of the season. Buy the Pixel 3a and activate it today on Verizon or AT&T and you'll pay $229.99. At Sprint, add a new line and the phone is $179.99 ($229.99 with an upgrade). At $229.99, you're getting $170 or 43% off the list price. The larger Pixel 3a XL is available from Best Buy for $309.99 with activation on Verizon and AT&T. If you're a Sprint subscriber, add a new line and the device costs just $259.99; with an upgrade, it can be bought for $309.99. At the latter price, the savings amount to $170 or 35%. Both models are unlocked.

If you're looking for a low-priced phone with a great camera, stock Android, and is first in line for all updates from Google, you might want to take Best Buy up on this deal. Either model would make a great holiday gift for a friend, family member, or even for yourself.
Related phones

Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 5.6" 1080 x 2220 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Octa-core, 2000 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 3000 mAh
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 6.0" 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Octa-core, 2000 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB
  • Battery 3700 mAh

