With activation, Best Buy has the Pixel 3a and 3a XL at the lowest price of the season



When the first leaks surfaced indicating that Google was developing a mid-range Pixel , many critics didn't expect there to be too much demand for such a model. But as soon as the price of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL was announced, it became a whole new ballgame. For $399 and $479 respectively, consumers could pick up one of the best, if not the best, smartphone cameras.







Sales of the two mid-range Pixels were strong. Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 670 chipset, sport 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A single 12.2MP camera can be found in the back (Google's image processing software is the secret sauce when it comes to the Pixel's reputation) and the phones each feature an 8MP selfie snapper. The Pixel 3a offers a 5.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2220 resolution and a 3000mAh battery. The Pixel 3a XL is equipped with a 6-inch AMOLED screen sporting a resolution of 1080 x 2160. The latter comes with a 3700mAh capacity battery. Both phones are made from plastic and do not feature any water resistance.









If you're looking for a low-priced phone with a great camera, stock Android, and is first in line for all updates from Google, you might want to take Best Buy up on this deal. Either model would make a great holiday gift for a friend, family member, or even for yourself.

