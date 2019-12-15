With activation, Best Buy has the Pixel 3a and 3a XL at the lowest price of the season
When the first leaks surfaced indicating that Google was developing a mid-range Pixel, many critics didn't expect there to be too much demand for such a model. But as soon as the price of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL was announced, it became a whole new ballgame. For $399 and $479 respectively, consumers could pick up one of the best, if not the best, smartphone cameras.
Best Buy now has the Pixel 3a family on sale at the lowest price of the season. Buy the Pixel 3a and activate it today on Verizon or AT&T and you'll pay $229.99. At Sprint, add a new line and the phone is $179.99 ($229.99 with an upgrade). At $229.99, you're getting $170 or 43% off the list price. The larger Pixel 3a XL is available from Best Buy for $309.99 with activation on Verizon and AT&T. If you're a Sprint subscriber, add a new line and the device costs just $259.99; with an upgrade, it can be bought for $309.99. At the latter price, the savings amount to $170 or 35%. Both models are unlocked.
If you're looking for a low-priced phone with a great camera, stock Android, and is first in line for all updates from Google, you might want to take Best Buy up on this deal. Either model would make a great holiday gift for a friend, family member, or even for yourself.
