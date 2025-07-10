Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pixel 10a may stick with the Pixel 9a's design, early leak suggests

A leaked back cover hints that Google's next affordable phone may look familiar – but with some subtle changes, possibly.

The Pixel 9a. | Image Credit – PhoneArena

Allegedly, we're now seeing our first glimpse of Google's next affordable phone, the Pixel 10a. The phone's back cover (potentially) was listed and sold online recently

Judging by the logo on the back, this could be a back cover of a prototype for the Pixel 10a. It appears to sport a very similar design to the Pixel 9a, the current affordable phone by the Mountain View tech giant. The recognizable camera bar is no more, and we see a cutout in the top-left corner, intended for the phone's cameras. 

The device may also include two cameras just like its predecessor, at least judging by the size of the cutout. The LED flash may get moved to the right though, if this leak is accurate.

We're also seeing a flat back cover, just like on the Pixel 9a. There's also a flat frame all around, which is again, understandable given Google's recent design decisions and leaks about the Pixel 10 series. 

The alleged Pixel 10a back cover. | Image Credit - Android Authority - Pixel 10a may stick with the Pixel 9a&#039;s design, early leak suggests
The alleged Pixel 10a back cover. | Image Credit - Android Authority


This alleged Google Pixel 10a back cover was listed on a Chinese auction site called "Goofish". The listing there carried the name "Google Pixel 10A engineering back cover", and the cover appears to be sold out right now. 

What do you think about the Pixel 10a sticking with a similar design?

Vote View Result


We are expecting the Pixel 10a to arrive sometime in the spring of next year. This year, the Pixel 9a was announced in March, and obviously, it's still very early to know for certain whether this leak is accurate or not.

Meanwhile, right now Google is prepping the Pixel 10 series for launch in August. We expect four models to be announced: the base Pixel 10, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Pixel 10a, when it launches, will compete for the title of the best mid-range (or affordable) phone. If Apple indeed releases an iPhone 17e, as the latest rumors say, the Pixel 10a will be one of its main competitors, alongside a potential Galaxy S25 FE or more affordable Galaxy A-series model. 

I personally think that it's quite early to be certain if this would indeed be the next Pixel A design. For one, I do miss the camera bar on Pixels as I think it made them unique and different, and even a bit quirky. I'm not a fan of a 'camera bar' on an iPhone (the purported redesign) but I like the design on a Pixel. 

