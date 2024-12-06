Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Reader Awards 2024: Vote now for your favorite devices!

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Reader Awards 2024: Vote now for your favorite devices!
“Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others,” the saying goes, and when it comes to smartphones it's time to put democracy to work.

As the year draws to a close, it's time for our annual PhoneArena Reader Awards!

Which was the best phone of the year, and why? Which hardware feature stole the show? What software innovation was there?

Vote for your favorite device or feature right below, and make your arguments why in the comments to this article.

What was the HARDWARE feature of the year?

Vote View Result

Which was the SOFTWARE feature of the year?

Vote View Result

What was the SURPRISE of the year?

Vote View Result

"FINE WINE" award for best aged phone

Vote View Result

Which was the best VALUE-FOR-MONEY phone?

Vote View Result

Which was the best COMPACT phone?

Vote View Result

Which was the best FLIP phone?

Vote View Result

Which was the best FOLD phone?

Vote View Result

Which was the BEST OVERALL phone?

Vote View Result

We will be unveiling the results of the 2024 PhoneArena Reader Awards on Wednesday, on December 11th.

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.jpg
Victor Hristov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies

Latest News

December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless