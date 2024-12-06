Reader Awards 2024: Vote now for your favorite devices!
“Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others,” the saying goes, and when it comes to smartphones it's time to put democracy to work.
As the year draws to a close, it's time for our annual PhoneArena Reader Awards!
Which was the best phone of the year, and why? Which hardware feature stole the show? What software innovation was there?
Vote for your favorite device or feature right below, and make your arguments why in the comments to this article.
We will be unveiling the results of the 2024 PhoneArena Reader Awards on Wednesday, on December 11th.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: