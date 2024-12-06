Reader Awards 2024: Vote now for your favorite devices!

“Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others,”









Which was the best phone of the year, and why? Which hardware feature stole the show? What software innovation was there?

Vote for your favorite device or feature right below, and make your arguments why in the comments to this article.

What was the HARDWARE feature of the year? Anti-glare screen coating (Galaxy S24 Ultra) Camera Control button (iPhone 16 series) Advanced cooling system (ROG Phone 8 Pro) Super slim foldable phones (Honor Magic V3) Tri-fold phones (Huawei Mate XT) Silicon-Carbon batteries (Multiple phones) Other Anti-glare screen coating (Galaxy S24 Ultra) 38.71% Camera Control button (iPhone 16 series) 9.68% Advanced cooling system (ROG Phone 8 Pro) 0% Super slim foldable phones (Honor Magic V3) 6.45% Tri-fold phones (Huawei Mate XT) 9.68% Silicon-Carbon batteries (Multiple phones) 29.03% Other 6.45%

Which was the SOFTWARE feature of the year? Gemini Live (on most Android phones) Sketch to Image (Galaxy AI) Reimagine (Google Photos on Pixel 9) Pixel Studio (AI generated images on Pixel 9) Genmoji (iOS 18) Other Gemini Live (on most Android phones) 24.14% Sketch to Image (Galaxy AI) 24.14% Reimagine (Google Photos on Pixel 9) 13.79% Pixel Studio (AI generated images on Pixel 9) 6.9% Genmoji (iOS 18) 6.9% Other 24.14%

What was the SURPRISE of the year? CMF Phone 1 (a new powerful budget phone) Nokia Barbie Flip phone (an unexpected fun phone) Huawei D2 watch (blood pressure monitoring on your wrist) Samsung Galaxy Ring (beautiful, no-subscription ring) Apple Vision Pro (first Apple mixed reality headset) Galaxy Watch Ultra (unexpected Apple Watch copy) Other CMF Phone 1 (a new powerful budget phone) 25% Nokia Barbie Flip phone (an unexpected fun phone) 3.57% Huawei D2 watch (blood pressure monitoring on your wrist) 3.57% Samsung Galaxy Ring (beautiful, no-subscription ring) 14.29% Apple Vision Pro (first Apple mixed reality headset) 14.29% Galaxy Watch Ultra (unexpected Apple Watch copy) 21.43% Other 17.86%

"FINE WINE" award for best aged phone Galaxy S23 Ultra iPhone 15 Pro Max Pixel 8 Pro OnePlus 11 Xiaomi 13 Ultra OnePlus Open Other Galaxy S23 Ultra 32.14% iPhone 15 Pro Max 28.57% Pixel 8 Pro 14.29% OnePlus 11 0% Xiaomi 13 Ultra 0% OnePlus Open 10.71% Other 14.29%

Which was the best VALUE-FOR-MONEY phone? Galaxy S24 FE Pixel 8a OnePlus 12R Galaxy A35 5G Nothing Phone 2a / 2a Plus Motorola Edge 2024 Other (say which one in the comments!) Galaxy S24 FE 23.08% Pixel 8a 26.92% OnePlus 12R 0% Galaxy A35 5G 11.54% Nothing Phone 2a / 2a Plus 11.54% Motorola Edge 2024 11.54% Other (say which one in the comments!) 15.38%

Which was the best COMPACT phone? iPhone 16 Pro Galaxy S24 Pixel 9 Pro Xiaomi 14 Other I need an even smaller phone than these! iPhone 16 Pro 20.69% Galaxy S24 27.59% Pixel 9 Pro 20.69% Xiaomi 14 6.9% Other 3.45% I need an even smaller phone than these! 20.69%

Which was the best FLIP phone? Galaxy Z Flip 6 Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Xiaomi MIX Flip Other Galaxy Z Flip 6 32% Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 52% Xiaomi MIX Flip 0% Other 16%

Which was the best FOLD phone? Galaxy Z Fold 6 Pixel 9 Pro Fold Honor Magic V3 Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Other Galaxy Z Fold 6 38.46% Pixel 9 Pro Fold 23.08% Honor Magic V3 11.54% Vivo X Fold 3 Pro 7.69% Other 19.23%

Which was the BEST OVERALL phone? iPhone 16 Pro Max Galaxy S24 Ultra Pixel 9 Pro XL OnePlus 12 Xiaomi 14 Ultra Sony Xperia 1 VI Honor Magic 6 Pro Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra ROG Phone 8 Pro Other iPhone 16 Pro Max 25% Galaxy S24 Ultra 36.11% Pixel 9 Pro XL 19.44% OnePlus 12 0% Xiaomi 14 Ultra 2.78% Sony Xperia 1 VI 11.11% Honor Magic 6 Pro 0% Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra 0% ROG Phone 8 Pro 0% Other 5.56%

As the year draws to a close, it's time for our annual PhoneArena Reader Awards!

We will be unveiling the results of the 2024 PhoneArena Reader Awards on Wednesday, on December 11th.





it's time to put democracy to work.