Red Magic 9 Pro official renders confirm slight design changes
nubia promised not long ago some design changes that will make its upcoming Red Magic 9 Pro stand out from its previous gaming phones, the latest official renders confirm the company’s claim.
With almost a week left until the Red Magic 9 Pro’s official reveal, several pictures of the phone have been published on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.
The “flat” overall design remains a common trait for nubia’s gaming phones, as the Red Magic 9 Pro borrows the same form factor as the previous model(s). Apart from the position of the camera, another interesting design change is the fact that the rear camera module is completely flat.
Thanks to these official renders we also know that the Red Magic 9 Pro will be available in at least three different colors: Dark Knight, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing.
Nubia’s new gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 9 Pro, will be officially introduced in China on November 23. We expect the flagship to come to the US and other territories in the next few months.
The main difference between the Red Magic 9 Pro and the previous model, Red Magic 8 Pro, is the position of the triple camera setup. The former features a trio of cameras on the left part on its back, while the latter has it right in the middle.
There are absolutely no protrusions on the back side of the phone, which makes it quite the looker. nubia’s upcoming flagship is quite “handsome” in these pictures, and while there are certainly design changes, they aren’t as prevalent as we expected.
