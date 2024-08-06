Can you please translate the following quote for me? This one:





Recommended Stories

iPhone 16

It's so practical that I'd like to order another button

The aesthetics gang won't be pleased

The alternative: squeeze the thing!

Of buttons and smartphones

The Chemical Brothers

Just the other day, I saw a poor creature at their absolute lowest precisely because of a phone's button placement.



in a practically unfathomable display of generosity

The end.

Yes, the customizable Action Button on the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is versatile – you can set it to start a voice memo, to open your camera, to access shortcuts, and more.Because iPhone users were really used to their mute switch (that's what 17 years do to you), I suspect many simply set the Action Button to enable the Silent mode. Which kind of makes the idea of a customizable Action Button redundant. That's why I think the new Capture Button on theline will be here to serve as an actual Action Button.Because I'm interested in mobile photography, I personally want all kinds of buttons to play around with. I wouldn't mind having a dedicated exposure compensation dial on my phone, but this is becoming a rarity even on dedicated cameras these days.Brands, however, are not here to make a single madman's wishes come true – they have to please the crowd.I can see the crowd utilizing one extra button on the side of their phone. You want to launch your flashlight instantly, or bring to screen your photo gallery, or open Spotify while riding your bike? Great, that's what the button is here for!Back to mobile photography, though: a button in the lower right corner of a phone will be pure magic for those who like to take landscape-oriented photos.There's no way around it: as a whole, those who praise a smartphone solely because of its exterior, will be pretty far from O.K. with the idea of adding more and more buttons to the phone's body. Apart from the steam punk crowd: they'll cheer each and every addition of extra buttons, protrusions, and excrescences of all sorts.Oh, the irony: just when we finally reached the stage to implement ultra-thin frames and bezels, just when we're that close to finally perfecting the under-display selfie and get that all-screen experience, we go back to the phone buttons.However, there could be a middle ground…It's worth bringing up a long-forgotten Google feature that made Pixels stand out.I'm talking about the button without a button thing: the Active Edge feature.It was first introduced with the Pixel 2, has been a staple on every Pixel phone since… up until the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 family. Active Edge allowed users to summon Google Assistant, to silence calls, and snooze alarms by squeezing the lower sides of the phone.It was cool, although I remember disabling it in the settings menu of my Pixel 3a after several months of sporadic use.However, this only goes to show that there's a way to make a buttonless button on smartphones. If there's will, there's a way.As that 2004 smash hit Galvanize bygoes:Buttons are making a comeback on smartphones – on expensive flagships, to be precise – or so it seems.Personally, I'm all in for an extra button or two, if they're highly customizable. If you're going to force a new addition to the gadget I'm using the most on a daily basis, you can at least give me the option to tweak it to my taste.That's the illusion of freedom, but, hey – it's something!The far more important issue with phone buttons is their placement.This drama took place at a red carpet event, full of Hollywood stars. The poor creature was in the fan zone, but managed to grab a star's attention, probably their childhood hero.The goddess Fortuna,(that's straight from Tarantino's Kill Bill 2), got the star to pay attention to the fan.The fan took out their phone, started the selfie camera and gave it to the star, anticipating the Greatest Selfie Ever. The star posed in front of the fan and raised the phone up in the air, ready to take a snap. Everything was perfect.And then, the star just pressed the lock button of the phone.