The royal red OnePlus Open Apex Edition will have a special VIP button on the side, 1TB storage

The upcoming (mark August 7, 2024, in your calendars!) new version of the OnePlus Open is adding more premium features by the day.

A quick disclaimer: no, this isn't the OnePlus Open 2: the official successor to one of the best foldable phones right now will most likely not make it before 2025. Instead, in just a couple of days time, we'll get to see the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.

"Apex", while also meaning "the highest part of something", is here used in the sense of "the highest point of achievement", the "climax", if you will.

As we've discussed recently, it's coming in a posh rouge hue: to me, this looks great. OnePlus has a nickname for this particular shade: Crimson Shadow. Sounds nice, but if I had to name this new color variant, I'd call it Royal Red.

However, the new paint job is not the only new thing we're getting with the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.

There's an X post from an official OnePlus account that's in the form of a video teaser. The Apex Edition phone itself is not featured in the video; instead, we get to see what's happening on its screen. And it's a VIP thing that's going on:



If you're not into Oppo/OnePlus phones, you might wonder what does the message "Entering VIP mode" mean.

See, some Oppo/OnePlus phones – like the camera-centric flagship Oppo Find X7 Ultra – have a physical button on its side that's in the form of a slider. There are three positions that the user can choose from:

  • Down: Standard profile.
  • Middle: Silent profile.
  • Up: Enter VIP mode.

The VIP mode is all about privacy. When enabled, this profile disables the cameras, the microphones, and the location services on the phone.

Interestingly enough, the video teaser above hints that the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will get a slightly tweaked version of the VIP mode. In the short clip, there are icons present only for camera and microphone blocking, minus the location services.

Even if that's the case, it's a great addition to the Apex Edition. I personally find it way easier and infinitely more convenient to just push the slider on my Find X7 Ultra, instead of unlocking my device and wasting time in menus, having to disable permissions manually, if I need to.

Also, the Apex edition will offer a 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage variant, which – for such a potent foldable – is extremely appealing.



Bravo, OnePlus! You get an A Plus!
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

