The royal red OnePlus Open Apex Edition will have a special VIP button on the side, 1TB storage
The upcoming (mark August 7, 2024, in your calendars!) new version of the OnePlus Open is adding more premium features by the day.
A quick disclaimer: no, this isn't the OnePlus Open 2: the official successor to one of the best foldable phones right now will most likely not make it before 2025. Instead, in just a couple of days time, we'll get to see the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.
As we've discussed recently, it's coming in a posh rouge hue: to me, this looks great. OnePlus has a nickname for this particular shade: Crimson Shadow. Sounds nice, but if I had to name this new color variant, I'd call it Royal Red.
However, the new paint job is not the only new thing we're getting with the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.
If you're not into Oppo/OnePlus phones, you might wonder what does the message "Entering VIP mode" mean.
See, some Oppo/OnePlus phones – like the camera-centric flagship Oppo Find X7 Ultra – have a physical button on its side that's in the form of a slider. There are three positions that the user can choose from:
The VIP mode is all about privacy. When enabled, this profile disables the cameras, the microphones, and the location services on the phone.
Interestingly enough, the video teaser above hints that the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will get a slightly tweaked version of the VIP mode. In the short clip, there are icons present only for camera and microphone blocking, minus the location services.
Also, the Apex edition will offer a 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage variant, which – for such a potent foldable – is extremely appealing.
Bravo, OnePlus! You get an A Plus!
There's an X post from an official OnePlus account that's in the form of a video teaser. The Apex Edition phone itself is not featured in the video; instead, we get to see what's happening on its screen. And it's a VIP thing that's going on:
Top-tier privacy at the tip of your finger with the VIP Mode #OnePlusOpen Apex Edition.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 2, 2024
Know more: https://t.co/QKe7XVjmDfpic.twitter.com/DZMkDRumQR
TB storage! Defy every limit with our highest configuration ever. #OnePlusOpen Apex Edition— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 4, 2024
Know more: https://t.co/QKe7XVjmDfpic.twitter.com/RHP8Pe7GEE
Bravo, OnePlus! You get an A Plus!
