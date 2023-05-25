Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Paramount Plus to raise prices in June after merging with Showtime

Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Paramount Plus to raise prices in June after merging with Showtime
It’s no surprise that Paramount Plus and Showtime will merge next month since the streaming service made the information official at the beginning of the year. The same goes for the prices of its plans, which will be raised once the merger happens on June 27.

Earlier this week, Paramount Plus announced that come June 27, all of its plans will become more expensive. Even the ad-supported essential plan will have its price raised from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. The premium plan’s price will increase by $2 from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. However, premium plan subscribers will have access to Showtime content, so let’s just say the price increase is justified.

The change doesn’t really affect those who are already subscribed to Paramount Plus’ premium plan, which currently costs $11.99 and already includes access to Showtime. What’s really changed is the complete removal of the $9.99 plan that offered ad-free Paramount Plus content but no Showtime access.

According to Paramount Plus, the essential plan will continue to be available, but it won’t include Showtime content and it will feature ads. It will also be slightly more expensive, as mentioned earlier.

Last but not least, the streaming service revealed that the Showtime app will be discontinued, while the channel will be rebranded as Paramount Plus with Showtime by the end of 2023.

Popular stories

Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless