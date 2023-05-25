Paramount Plus to raise prices in June after merging with Showtime

It’s no surprise that Paramount Plus and Showtime will merge next month since the streaming service made the information official at the beginning of the year. The same goes for the prices of its plans, which will be raised once the merger happens on June 27.



Earlier this week, Paramount Plus announced that come June 27, all of its plans will become more expensive. Even the ad-supported essential plan will have its price raised from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. The premium plan’s price will increase by $2 from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. However, premium plan subscribers will have access to Showtime content, so let’s just say the price increase is justified.



The change doesn’t really affect those who are already subscribed to Paramount Plus’ premium plan, which currently costs $11.99 and already includes access to Showtime. What’s really changed is the complete removal of the $9.99 plan that offered ad-free Paramount Plus content but no Showtime access.



According to Paramount Plus, the essential plan will continue to be available, but it won’t include Showtime content and it will feature ads. It will also be slightly more expensive, as mentioned earlier.



Last but not least, the streaming service revealed that the Showtime app will be discontinued, while the channel will be rebranded as Paramount Plus with Showtime by the end of 2023.

