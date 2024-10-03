Subscribe to access exclusive content
Gaming phenomenon Palworld is coming to mobile

Palworld key art
Palworld key art | Image credit: Pocketpair
Palworld has taken the gaming world by storm to become one of the most popular action-adventure, survival, and monster-taming game ever created. Despite the fact that the game was released in Early Access, so it’s not even finished, Palworld set itself apart from similar games mainly developed by Nintendo through its survival and building aspects.

Although the core gameplay loop strongly resembles Nintendo’s Pokemon games, the Japanese company didn’t immediately sue Palworld’s developer Pocketpair. However, Nintendo announced plans to sue Pocketpair for patent infringement and already filed for the patents it’s suing Palworld with in the United States and Japan.

In the middle of the conflict, Pocketpair announced it has signed an agreement with Krafton to bring Palworld to phones and tablets. Under the licensing agreement, Krafton plans to faithfully reinterpret and implement the original game’s core elements to be suitable for mobile gaming.

Furthermore, Krafton announced that the development of the Palworld will be handled by the same studio responsible for PUBG. No release date has been revealed yet, but we can safely assume it will not be launched this year.

Video Thumbnail


For the unaware, Palworld is a monster breeding, open-world, survival game that was released in Early Access on Steam and Microsoft’s Store on January 19. More recently, Palworld made it to PlayStation 5.

The game features over 100 types of monsters called Pals. They can be captured and used for combat, construction, farming, or factory work. According to developer, Palworld sold 15 million copies on Steam just one month after its release and reached 10 million users on Xbox.

Currently, Palworld is the 3rd highest game when it comes to the number of Steam concurrent players (approximately 2.1 million). Palworld also became the biggest third-party Xbox Game Pass launch, with more than 7 million subscribers having played the game across Xbox and PC.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

