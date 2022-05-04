Oppo is reportedly prepping a clamshell foldable

Earlier this year Oppo released the Find N foldable handset with a 7.1-inch internal display and a crease that isn't as easy to spot as the one on other foldables. The 5.45-inch cover screen has a shorter and wider 18:9 aspect ratio than the taller and thinner 25:9 aspect ratio found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3's cover screen.





Oppo and Samsung are the only two phone manufacturers that use ultrathin glass (UTG) for their foldable phones. The UTG weighs in at just 0.03mm thick which allowed it to bend more than 200,000 times without any issues in pre-production testing.









Once again, this would seem to indicate that the Pixel Fold's display will be similar to the tablet-sized screen belonging to the Oppo Find N. Almost exactly a year ago to the day, we told you that Oppo was reportedly working on a Galaxy Z Flip challenger with a clamshell design. Today, we have some more information about this phone, which would also take on the Huawei P50 Pocket.





The rumor mill has Oppo's foldable clamshell coming in at the equivalent of $756 compared to price tags of approximately $1,000 for the Huwaei P50 Pocket and a rumored $1,000 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.





One of the smartphone brands under the BBK Electronics corporate umbrella along with OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, and iOOO, Oppo's strategy is to differentiate its foldables from Sammy's models by giving them a smaller footprint and a smaller price tag.







While we don't have any leaked specs for Oppo's rumored flipper to pass along, we can refresh your memory to remind you that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 opens to reveal a 6.7-inch display with a 1080 x 2636 resolution and features a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a small 1.9-inch external display for notifications, messages, and alerts.





Unlike the Oppo Find N, which turns from a smartphone into a tablet, the clamshell starts out as a pocketable device that flips open to become a large-screened handset. Plus, whenever you end a call with someone you're not fond of, you can give your phone a satisfying slam that indicates the end of that connection (telephonically and otherwise).

