Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
At least two pair of wireless earbuds and one smartwatch that were exclusively available in China will be launched in Europe this month, Oppo announced recently. The Oppo Watch X smartwatch, as well as the Enco X3i and Enco Air4 Pro wireless earbuds, are now available in select European markets.
All three products have been launched in China in the last couple of months, and their European counterparts are almost identical when it comes to hardware.
The Oppo Watch X features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display (466 x 466 pixels) with Sapphire Crystal Glass protection, 1000-nit peak brightness, and Always-On Display functionality. The smartwatch packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.
Even the price has been kept the same, which is not something that we see that often. For example, the Oppo Watch X (a reskinned OnePlus Watch 2) sells for €329 in Europe, while in China the smartwatch was available for the equivalent of €320 at launch.
Oppo Enco X3i
Other highlights of Oppo’s smartwatch include a 500mAh battery that promises 100 hours of continuous usage (it charges in 60 minutes), MIL-STD 810H certification, IP68 rating (water resistance up to 50m), dual-band GPS support, NFC (Near Field Communication), and Wi-Fi connectivity.
On the other hand, the Oppo Enco X3i wireless earbuds are now available in Europe for around €130. They come with Electric Blue and Meteor Gray colors and promise to provide up to 10 hours of playback with ANC disabled (up to 44 hours with the charging case).
The much cheaper Oppo Enco Air4 Pro earbuds are now available for just €80 and come in two colors: Midnight Black and Moonlight White. They offer up to 12 hours of playback (up to 44 hours with the charging case), but it’s unclear if this is with ANC on or off.
The one difference between the Chinese and global variants is the fact that the latter lacks eSIM support, which I’d say it’s a pretty major downside considering that the price remains the same.
Oppo Enco Air4 Pro
