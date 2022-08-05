The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 powered Oppo Watch3 arriving on August 10

Oppo Watch 3 specifications

Unlike the Apple Watch, though, the rotating crown is placed at the center on the right side, and there also seems to be a slight curve on the sides of the display as well (along with the big curve of the whole front glass).The specs are still bearing the “rumored” label at this point in time but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Oppo Watch 3.The watch is believed to be a design and hardware refinement of the previous model, the Oppo Watch 3, which featured a Snapdragon 4100 chipset, a 1,91-inch AMOLED display, and curved sides on the front glass.