The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 powered Oppo Watch3 arriving on August 10
The smartwatch market has been at a growing trend in the past couple of years, and even though the main actors on that stage have been primarily Apple and Samsung, there are other brands coming up with their own versions of the perfect smartwatch idea.
Oppo is one such brand, the Chinese manufacturer has been on the forefront of smartphone innovation for quite some time, and now the company aims to take its expertise and aggressive R&D policies to smartwatches.
Now, the phrase above might be pretty overused by now but it is true, and looking at the design photos (there are leaked renders everywhere), it’s clear as day where Oppo is heading with the Watch 3.
All leaks aside, now we have official confirmation from Oppo (via its Weibo page) that the Oppo Watch 3 series will be officially announced on August 10, 19:00 local time.
The teaser image shows us a couple of things - first, the design of the whole watch is slightly curved. And second, there’s a crown on the side (most likely rotating). Given the previous leaked images showed a different design (with side buttons), we can safely assume that it’s the top model pictured on the teaser.
Unlike the Apple Watch, though, the rotating crown is placed at the center on the right side, and there also seems to be a slight curve on the sides of the display as well (along with the big curve of the whole front glass).
The specs are still bearing the “rumored” label at this point in time but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Oppo Watch 3.
According to some rumors (via GSMArena) it is expected that the Oppo Watch 3 will feature the latest Qualcomm wearable chip - the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, paired with a high screen-to-body ratio, LTPO display, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, ECG, NFC, sleep monitoring.
Battery life is another key area of focus, and it’s believed that the new Oppo watch will offer four full days on a single charge in mixed use, and up to an astounding 16 days in Power Saver. There are a couple of unknown variables at this point, mainly concerning the price of the three models, and the availability, especially in the US.
Oppo Watch3 is aiming for the Apple Watch’s jugular
According to the reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Watch 3 series will feature three different models (model numbers OWW211/212/213), with slightly different design and features.
Oppo Watch 3 official announcement date
The official teaser for the Oppo Watch 3 series
Oppo Watch 3 specifications
The watch is believed to be a design and hardware refinement of the previous model, the Oppo Watch 3, which featured a Snapdragon 4100 chipset, a 1,91-inch AMOLED display, and curved sides on the front glass.
The design of the upcoming Oppo Watch 3
Oppo Watch 3 specs at a glance (rumored):
- Display: 1.91-inch LTPO AMOLED with variable refresh rate
- Curved front glass design
- Rotating crown (on the top model)
- Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset
- NFC, SpO2 tracking, ECG, Sleep tracking
- 4 days of battery (16 days in Power Saver)
