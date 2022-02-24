Oppo Find X5 Pro brings unique image processor and 80W charging in a premium ceramic body











For the Find X5 Pro, Oppo bet on improving the phone's imaging sophistication and design as there was not much else to improve already. The Find X5 Pro can be bought in Ceramic White and Glaze Black colors, tipping the premium material used for the phone's IP68-rated body.





Oppo Find X5 Pro design and display





The ceramic back is two times stronger than regular phone glass panel, and two times better in heat conduction, keeping the Find X5 Pro effectively cooler under gaming pressure.





Last year, the 6.7” 1440p panel of the Find X3 Pro had the widest refresh rate range of any phone, going down to 5Hz when showing static images, only to rev up to 120Hz during 120fps gaming sessions. Oppo's sister company OnePlus and, subsequently, Samsung with the Galaxy S22 Ultra , announced phones with 1Hz-120Hz displays afterwards and, sure enough, the 6.7" WQHD+ curved OLED display of the Find X5 Pro now does the same.





It is also again a 10-bit color display with factory Delta E calibration that offers 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. As for "firsts," the Find X5 Pro panel sports "multi-brightness color calibration" which keeps colors true to the wide or standard gamut reference points " whether you’re looking at the screen under dim artificial light or under a bright summer sky ."









Oppo Find X5 Pro specs and camera

The other big change in the Find X5 Pro comes in the form of image processing. While the handset is powered by the flagship 2022 Android processor - Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - Oppo developed its own imaging NPU, called MariSilicon X, to boost the low-light imaging prowess of the X5 Pro's camera kit:









We have the same wide and ultra-wide angle camera sensors - Sony’s flagship 50MP IMX766 with a sensor size of 1/1.56” and 2um pixel size after binning - to ensure color and white balance consistency between shots with the two cameras. There is also a 3x telephoto zoom camera, but gone is the Microlens camera of the X3 Pro that churned out microscopic closeups.









Oppo also probed Sony to customize the selfie camera's IMX709 sensor at the front of the Find X5 Pro and integrate it with the MariSilicon X image processing system for " more texture and more accurate color reproduction " in low-light scenarios. The selfie snapper also automatically widens the view from an 80 to a 90 degree angle when more people jump in to the frame in order to capture them all.





Just like with on the phones of its sister company OnePlus, the Oppo Find X5 Pro sports Hasselblad camera branding hinting at the presence of its Natural Colour Calibration tech in Pro Mode as well as a set of " creative Master filters, bringing iconic natural colour, professional colour profile and style to mobile photography ." Just like with on the phones of its sister company OnePlus, the Oppo Find X5 Pro sports Hasselblad camera branding hinting at the presence of its Natural Colour Calibration tech in Pro Mode as well as a set of "."









Oppo Find X5 Pro battery and charging





Last but not least, the Oppo Find X5 Pro features one of the fastest flash charging technologies on a flagship phone - the 80W SUPERVOOC - bringing it from a nearly empty 5000mAh battery to 50% charge in only 12 minutes .





The 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging system is no slouch, either, as it charges the battery fully in just 47 minutes. For reference, the wireless charging on the Find X5 Pro alone is faster than the speed that Samsung charges the same capacity battery on the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the 45W wired charger that on top of that you have to buy separately.





The midrange Find X5 has the MariSilicon X imaging processor as well, and has the same camera kit as the Pro, but is powered by last year's flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, and sports a smaller, 6.5" 1080p display. The Find X5 Pro and Find X5 run on Oppo's latest ColorOS 12.1, one of the most feature rich and refined Android 12 overlays out there.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up