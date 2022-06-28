Oppo Watch 3 tipped to sport better battery life and high screen-to-body ratio
*Header image - the Oppo Watch 2
So far in 2022, the smartwatch market has been growing tremendously, with more and more sales, and although the Apple Watch defends its title of the most popular smartwatch so far in 2022, other companies have also sought to answer the demand for wearables. And now, we have some details about the upcoming Oppo Watch 3, coming from reputable tipster on Weibo Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena).
Oppo Watch 3 aims at more battery life and high screen-to-body ratio
According to Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Watch 3 series will consist of three models with model numbers OWW211/212/213. The info tidbits that the leaker shared on Chinese social media website Weibo also indicate a better battery life (although no details are disclosed on how better) and a high screen-to-body ratio, maybe looking to trim some bezels down from its predecessor.
The colors the smartwatch will come in are black, silver, dark gray, and light gold.
Its predecessor, the Oppo Watch 2, launched last year with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chipset and a 1.91-inch square display with rounded corners (yes, it really looks like an Apple Watch, we know), and Digital Chat Station doesn't say anything about a major design change, so expect the wearable to take the same form as well.
As for the release date, it seems like we are looking at a second half of 2022 release for the Oppo Watch 3. Digital Chat Station's post states “In the second half of the year, the focus is on new flagships, new equipment, and new systems”, which, although the machine translation butchers up the grammar a little bit, could mean that that's when we see the wearables.
The post also mentions Oppo Band 2, which will reportedly come in black and blue models, featuring NFC and blood oxygen monitoring.
The tipster also indicates all the functions of the Oppo Watch 2 will make their way onto the new model. Pretty much, we expect 24-hour heart rate tracking, blood oxygen and stress monitoring, alongside sleep analytics.
And, the improvement in the battery life indicated by the tipster may actually make this smartwatch pretty endurant in terms of battery. Its predecessor rocked Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine which ensured up to 4 days of battery life on a single charge and up to a stunning 16 days in Power Saver mode.
Yes, it may look like an Apple Watch, but it definitely doesn't crave charging every day like one. It remains to be seen if it will be available in the United States, and awesome battery life or not, it might still be a challenge for Oppo to reach the likes of Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch in terms of popularity and market share.
