Oppo Watch 3 tipped to sport better battery life and high screen-to-body ratio

So far in 2022, the smartwatch market has been growing tremendously , with more and more sales, and although the Apple Watch defends its title of the most popular smartwatch so far in 2022, other companies have also sought to answer the demand for wearables. And now, we have some details about the upcoming Oppo Watch 3, coming from reputable tipster on Weibo Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena ).

Oppo Watch 3 aims at more battery life and high screen-to-body ratio

Its predecessor, the Oppo Watch 2, launched last year with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chipset and a 1.91-inch square display with rounded corners (yes, it really looks like an Apple Watch, we know), and Digital Chat Station doesn't say anything about a major design change, so expect the wearable to take the same form as well.





