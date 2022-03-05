 These videos might make you thirsty for the Oppo Find 5X Pro 5G - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

 View

 View
Android 5G Oppo

These videos might make you thirsty for the Oppo Find 5X Pro 5G

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
These videos might make you thirsty for the Oppo Find 5X Pro 5G
Last week we reviewed Oppo's new Find X5 Pro and gave it a score of 8.5 out of 10. The phone carries a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3120 resolution and an LTPO backplane that allows for a variable refresh rate that ranges from 1Hz for static content to as high as 120Hz for games. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the sequel to Qualcomm's 2021 Snapdragon 888 flagship (forget the new naming convention).

The handset features 12GB of memory with 256GB of storage. The triple-camera system on the back includes two 50MP Sony camera sensors and a telephoto lens in front of a 13MP camera sensor. In front, the selfie snapper is driven by a 32MP camera sensor. Of course, there is 5G support, no 3.5mm earphone jack, and a 5000mAh battery that fast charges at 80W allowing it to go from 0% to 50% in 15-minutes.

The Find X5 Pro battery outperformed the iPhone 13 Pro Max in a YouTube streaming test


In our YouTube video streaming test, the Find X5 Pro lasted for 11 hours and 31 minutes topping the powerhouse iPhone 13 Pro Max which stayed alive for 10 hours and 23 minutes. The Find X5 Pro didn't last as long during our 3D Gaming test conducted with the screen updating 120 times per second (120Hz refresh rate). In that test, Oppo's new flagship was able to last for 8 hours and 46 minutes compared to the 10 hours and 29 minutes that the iPhone 13 Pro Max was able to run for.



Obviously, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is a well-spec'd phone. And in a video released at the start of this month, Oppo showed how the phone is produced and included the PCB assembly line, the assembly of the camera module, and the inclusion of Oppo's own 6nm MariSiliconX NPU. The latter delivers AI noise reduction algorithms for clear and sharper photos and video even in dark environments.

We then get to see part of the lens distortion test and the bouncy lens stabilization test. The aging test makes sure that the phone can grow old gracefully. and the phone gets to be splashed with water in the Waterproofing and Rainproofing tests. The Find X5 Pro is put in the searing heat and in the bone-chilling cold in the environmental adaptability test.

A camera test is held in the imaging lab and there is both a tumble test (imagine the phone in your clothes dryer) and a drop test. There is also a multi-angle drop test on a marble surface. Ouch! That has got to hurt.



Another video created by Oppo is called Unlocking the Hasselblad Experience. Many professional photographers say that Hasselblad makes the best cameras and now Oppo is partnering with the company to deliver a "world-leading mobile photography experience." With the Hasselblad camera setup, the Oppo X5 Pro will snap the vintage-style photos that Hasselblad is known for.

Air Gestures allow users to control their phone without having to touch the screen


The video also promotes Hasselblad's natural color calibration on the X5 Pro to help deliver "the most natural and vivid colors."



Another video released just hours ago shows how, by enabling Air Gestures on the Find X5 Pro, you can scroll on the handset without touching the screen, using a flick of the wrist. If this reminds you of the Pixel 4 series, you might be giving Google more credit than it deserves since the Oppo Find X5 Pro seems to respond to the Air Gestures much more smoothly than the 2019 Pixel series ever did.

Lastly, check out the video titled How to Shoot with 4K Ultra Night Video, you can see how Oppo's own MariSiliconX imaging NPU makes photos look great even if shot under low-light conditions. And video also looks nice and clear.



Sorry, but the Find X5 Pro is not expected to officially be available in the U.S. It will be offered in the U.K., Europe, and Asia.

Related phones

OPPO Find X5 Pro specs
OPPO Find X5 Pro specs
$1735 Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
