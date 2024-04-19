Oppo's tips on improving and extending your phone's battery life

Hey, it's their blog, so they can brag about it!



Does turning my phone off save battery life?



Not really. With modern lithium-ion batteries, if your phone isn't in use, it has practically the same effect on longevity as if it were switched off. There really aren't many situations where it's necessary to power off your device completely.

Does it damage the battery to leave your phone charging at 100%?



Yes, kind of. Contrary to popular belief, once your phone hits 100%, it won't keep charging. It will simply wait until it drops to 99% and then charge back up again. However, it can be slightly damaging to battery lifespan because the charge level is so high. It's recommended to charge to between 20 and 80% to minimize battery damage—nothing a morning SUPERVOOC can't handle.

On the other hand, does it damage the battery to let the phone die?



Also yes. As mentioned, the best time to charge is during the medium state of battery loss, 20-80%. Letting the battery die completely causes a bit of extra damage, so try to avoid it. The good news is that with SUPERVOOC, even 5 minutes of charging is enough to juice up your device.

But doesn't super fast charging greatly damage the battery?



Not with SUPERVOOC, but for other chargers, it depends. Some third-party chargers may use improper voltage ranges, causing additional damage. But SUPERVOOC on OPPO devices is designed to work with the aforementioned dual-cell system, industry-leading components, and an intelligent charging algorithm to ensure speed and safety.

Does temperature affect battery charging?



Yes, if a phone gets too hot or cold, it can decrease charging speed and also damage long-term battery life. However, OPPO has made breakthroughs in extreme temperature charging, with the recent Reno11 Series able to charge even at -20°C (-4°F).*