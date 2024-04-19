Up Next:
Oppo's tips on improving and extending your phone's battery life
At the start of the week, we told you of a simple settings change that can add more battery life to your iPhone. If you decide to switch off the turned on (by default) Background App Refresh in iOS 17, one can save some battery percentage by not having some (or any) apps refreshed while not in use.
Oppo has a new blog piece that's titled "Boost Your Battery and Make Your Phone Last Longer".
It outlines the way OPPO "revolutionized" charging tech with the dual-cell battery system introduced on the Reno 4 Series.
Hey, it's their blog, so they can brag about it!
Two years ago, in 2022, Oppo launched the Battery Health Engine feature that's found on many Oppo models. But what exactly does it do?
If your Oppo phone gets low on battery, or you want to save some power for later, one can activate one of the following modes:
Head to "Settings" and then "Battery," and tap whichever mode you desire. Power Saving will reduce screen brightness, disable some background apps, and limit certain CPU functions to slow battery consumption. Super Power Saving will take it to the next level and limit your phone usage to six apps that you can select and add to the home screen. You can also manually adjust your battery settings to squeeze out as much staying power as possible.
These functions are perfect for emergencies when you really need a phone or when you know you won't be active for a while.
The blog article finish with sort of myth-busting Questions and Answers section:
Does turning my phone off save battery life?
Does it damage the battery to leave your phone charging at 100%?
On the other hand, does it damage the battery to let the phone die?
But doesn't super fast charging greatly damage the battery?
Does temperature affect battery charging?
That is great and all, but… have you considered going nuclear for your next phone's battery?
But… what if you're not on iOS?
