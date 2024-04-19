Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Oppo's tips on improving and extending your phone's battery life

By
Oppo
Oppo's tips on improving and extending your phone's battery life
At the start of the week, we told you of a simple settings change that can add more battery life to your iPhone. If you decide to switch off the turned on (by default) Background App Refresh in iOS 17, one can save some battery percentage by not having some (or any) apps refreshed while not in use.

But… what if you're not on iOS?

Oppo has a new blog piece that's titled "Boost Your Battery and Make Your Phone Last Longer".

It outlines the way OPPO "revolutionized" charging tech with the dual-cell battery system introduced on the Reno 4 Series.

Using two batteries reduced the problem of overheating, which also meant there was no need to decrease voltage. Couple this with the wonders of the highly-optimized VOOC and SUPERVOOC Flash Charging, and users get superb battery life charged in minimal time spent.

Hey, it's their blog, so they can brag about it!

Two years ago, in 2022, Oppo launched the Battery Health Engine feature that's found on many Oppo models. But what exactly does it do?

Battery Health Engine sustains the battery lifespan of Oppo devices for much longer than the industry standard, the blog post claims. This is achieved by "solving issues with dead lithium, maintaining a battery capacity of 80% after more than four years of regular use"!

Time to save some power


If your Oppo phone gets low on battery, or you want to save some power for later, one can activate one of the following modes:

  • Power Saving
  • Super Power Saving Mode

Head to "Settings" and then "Battery," and tap whichever mode you desire. Power Saving will reduce screen brightness, disable some background apps, and limit certain CPU functions to slow battery consumption. Super Power Saving will take it to the next level and limit your phone usage to six apps that you can select and add to the home screen. You can also manually adjust your battery settings to squeeze out as much staying power as possible.

Recommended Stories
These functions are perfect for emergencies when you really need a phone or when you know you won't be active for a while.

Battery Q&A



The blog article finish with sort of myth-busting Questions and Answers section:

Does turning my phone off save battery life?

  • Not really. With modern lithium-ion batteries, if your phone isn't in use, it has practically the same effect on longevity as if it were switched off. There really aren't many situations where it's necessary to power off your device completely.

Does it damage the battery to leave your phone charging at 100%?

  • Yes, kind of. Contrary to popular belief, once your phone hits 100%, it won't keep charging. It will simply wait until it drops to 99% and then charge back up again. However, it can be slightly damaging to battery lifespan because the charge level is so high. It's recommended to charge to between 20 and 80% to minimize battery damage—nothing a morning SUPERVOOC can't handle.

On the other hand, does it damage the battery to let the phone die?

  • Also yes. As mentioned, the best time to charge is during the medium state of battery loss, 20-80%. Letting the battery die completely causes a bit of extra damage, so try to avoid it. The good news is that with SUPERVOOC, even 5 minutes of charging is enough to juice up your device.

But doesn't super fast charging greatly damage the battery?

  • Not with SUPERVOOC, but for other chargers, it depends. Some third-party chargers may use improper voltage ranges, causing additional damage. But SUPERVOOC on OPPO devices is designed to work with the aforementioned dual-cell system, industry-leading components, and an intelligent charging algorithm to ensure speed and safety.

Does temperature affect battery charging?

  • Yes, if a phone gets too hot or cold, it can decrease charging speed and also damage long-term battery life. However, OPPO has made breakthroughs in extreme temperature charging, with the recent Reno11 Series able to charge even at -20°C (-4°F).*

That is great and all, but… have you considered going nuclear for your next phone's battery?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless