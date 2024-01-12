Imagine never charging your phone again: Nuclear battery promises 50 years of power
Nuclear power has been around since the early 20th century, but it really took off in the mid-1900s. The big breakthrough? The first controlled nuclear chain reaction on December 2, 1942, led by Italian physicist Enrico Fermi as part of the famous Manhattan Project. It was a game-changer in nuclear tech. Fast forward to today, and scientists are exploring ways to use this technology to power something we all can't live without – our smartphones. Who would've thought, right?
Betavolt's compact nuclear batteries could be lined up to boost power. The company is thinking big by imagining mobile phones that don't need recharging or drones that fly indefinitely. But let's be real: the long life and non-stop power of these batteries might be overkill for smartphones, which we usually replace every few years and can easily charge up.
And there is another angle to consider. With the worries around radioactive materials, most folks might be hesitant to carry a nuclear-powered gadget in their pocket. However, Betavolt assures that its battery's multi-layer design prevents it from catching fire or exploding under sudden force. Plus, it can handle extreme temperatures, from -60C to 120C.
“The atomic energy battery developed by Betavolt is absolutely safe, has no external radiation, and is suitable for use in medical devices such as pacemakers, artificial hearts, and cochleas in the human body,” the company claims.
Having radioactive materials in consumer products would probably face significant regulatory hurdles. There are strict controls on the use of such materials due to their potential impact on health and the environment.
However, the company says that “atomic energy batteries are environmentally friendly. After the decay period, the 63 isotopes turn into a stable isotope of copper, which is non-radioactive and does not pose any threat or pollution to the environment.”
Whether we will see these nuclear batteries powering our smartphones in the future is a question only time can answer. Until then, if you're looking to buy a smartphone with a dependable battery, check out which were the phones with the best battery life in 2023.
Independent (via Android Central) reports that a Chinese startup has developed a battery that, it claims, doesn't need charging or maintenance for 50 years. Based in Beijing, Betavolt is making headlines for its breakthrough in miniaturizing atomic energy. It has managed to compress 63 nuclear isotopes into a module as small as a coin.
Image Credit–Betavolt
Nuclear batteries work by turning heat from radioactive decay into power. Commonly using isotopes like Plutonium-238, they are known for their long life-lasting decades with zero upkeep. Perfect for space missions and off-the-grid locations. But there is a trade-off: they are not super efficient, and using radioactive materials raises safety and environmental questions.
