Oppo’s camera-centric flagship is no longer China-exclusive
Oppo’s camera-oriented flagships, the Reno10 series, have been available on the market for a few months, but only customers in China can get these. The Reno10, Reno10 Pro, and Reno10 Pro+ are pretty decent devices specifically designed for the Chinese market.
However, it appears that Oppo plans to bring some, if not all of the Reno10 series phones to other countries. While we’re not sure if this will be just an isolated launch event, the fact remains that Oppo Reno10 series is no longer exclusively available in China.
On the camera front, the Reno10 Pro+ features a triple-camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 64MP periscope telephoto with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The camera-centric flagship also has a secondary 32-megapixel secondary camera in the front for selfies.
When it comes to cameras, the standard Reno10 model comes with a trio of cameras – 64MP + 32MP + 8MP, while the Reno10 Pro version has three cameras on the back as well: 50MP + 32 MP + 8MP. Both feature 32-megapixel selfie snappers, just like the Reno10 Pro+ model.
Another difference between the Malaysian and Chinese Oppo Reno10 series is the battery. The Chinese Reno10 and Reno10 Pro are powered by 4,600 mAh batteries, while the Malaysian Reno10 drains energy from a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery. The Malaysian Reno10 Pro packs the same 4,600 mAh battery as the Chinese model, but it only supports 80W wired charging, whereas the Chinese version features 100W wired charging support.
To put it in perspective, the Oppo Reno10, Reno10 Pro, and Reno10 Pro+ will be available for purchase in Malaysia for the equivalent of $385, $470, and $750, respectively. These prices are slightly higher than the ones from China, but this was to be expected.
Oppo Malaysia has just confirmed that all three Reno10 smartphones will be available for pre-order in the country starting July 14 (via GSMArena). The most expensive of the three Reno10 phones is the Reno10 Pro+, which sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Next in line are the Reno10 and Reno10 Pro, which pack slightly smaller 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate. However, unlike the Chinese models that comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processors, the Malaysian variants are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPUs.
Oppo Reno10
