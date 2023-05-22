Oppo will launch the premium Reno 10 series on May 24 with periscope zoom, 120Hz displays
Oppo is all set to make ripples in the smartphone ocean with the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated Reno 10 series in China on May 24. The company has officially confirmed that it will unveil three premium smartphones as part of this series: the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. After numerous teasers by Oppo and a couple of high-profile leaks, we know almost everything about the upcoming series.
What's more, the pill-shaped camera module will house a new 64 MP main camera sensor. While Oppo has remained tight-lipped about the exact megapixel count of the telephoto lens and the rumored ultra-wide camera in the standard model, other sources suggest we might see an impressive combination, including an OmniVision OV64B 64MP sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities.
There are mixed signals when it comes to the camera and sensors for the different models - the Pro is believed to feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens, while the top model is rumored to include a powerful 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an innovative 64MP periscope zoom lens.
When it comes to the display, industry insiders suggest that the Reno 10 will showcase a generous 6.74-inch OLED display, boasting a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The two upper-tier models will feature the same display size and refresh rate but will bump up the resolution to 1.5K. Furthermore, the phone will boast an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, an ample RAM capacity of up to 12GB, and an internal storage capacity of 256GB.
All three Reno 10 series phones will likely debut with the latest Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1
The latest information, coming from Chinese network Weibo, completes the picture with some camera specs for the Reno 10. The lineup will boast a powerful triple-camera setup, with a particular focus on telephoto zoom capabilities. Oppo has confirmed that this phone will be equipped with a dedicated telephoto lens sporting the equivalent of a 47mm focal length, allowing for some decent optical zoom performance and cool portrait shots.
Performance-wise, things are a bit mixed up in this lineup; the vanilla Reno 10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, while the Pro and Pro+ models will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC inside. The Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro will come with 4,600mAh batteries supporting up to 80W wired fast charging, and the Pro+ version will have a 4,700mAh battery, amping up the charging support to 100W.
