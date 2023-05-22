Oppo will launch the premium Reno 10 series on May 24 with periscope zoom, 120Hz displays



What's more, the pill-shaped camera module will house a new 64 MP main camera sensor. While Oppo has remained tight-lipped about the exact megapixel count of the telephoto lens and the rumored ultra-wide camera in the standard model, other sources suggest we might see an impressive combination, including an OmniVision OV64B 64MP sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities.

There are mixed signals when it comes to the camera and sensors for the different models - the Pro is believed to feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens, while the top model is rumored to include a powerful 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and an innovative 64MP periscope zoom lens.When it comes to the display, industry insiders suggest that the Reno 10 will showcase a generous 6.74-inch OLED display, boasting a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The two upper-tier models will feature the same display size and refresh rate but will bump up the resolution to 1.5K. Furthermore, the phone will boast an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, an ample RAM capacity of up to 12GB, and an internal storage capacity of 256GB.Performance-wise, things are a bit mixed up in this lineup; the vanilla Reno 10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, while the Pro and Pro+ models will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC inside. The Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro will come with 4,600mAh batteries supporting up to 80W wired fast charging, and the Pro+ version will have a 4,700mAh battery, amping up the charging support to 100W.All three Reno 10 series phones will likely debut with the latest Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1