Oppo Reno 13 series goes official in China with a new look, bigger battery and more

Oppo
A purple Oppo Reno 13 Pro smartphone is floating in a dark, starry background.
After weeks of teasers and leaks, Oppo has officially launched the Reno 13 series in China. The Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro feature a refreshed design, an updated chipset, and various improvements over the Reno 12 lineup.

The new Reno 13 series sports flat sides with rounded edges and curved corners, giving it a sleek, modern look. The side frame is crafted from aluminum alloy, while the back is made of glass. And if you ask me, the design gives off some serious iPhone 16 vibes.

Oppo Reno 13 in all its colors from different angles. | Image credit – Oppo

Weighing just 181g and measuring 7.24mm in thickness, the Oppo Reno 13 is lightweight and slim. Oppo has also made sure it's built to last, offering full dustproof and waterproof protection with IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications. That means it's resistant to hot water, immersion, and water sprays.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro in Midnight Black, Starlight Pink and Butterfly Purple. | Image credit – Oppo

The regular Reno 13 is available in three colors:
 
  • Midnight Black
  • Galaxy Blue
  • Butterfly Purple

The Reno 13 Pro, on the other hand, comes in:
 
  • Midnight Black
  • Starlight Pink
  • Butterfly Purple


The Reno 13 sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Reno 13 Pro ups the size to a 6.83-inch screen, keeping the same FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones feature optical under-display fingerprint scanners and 50 MP selfie cameras.

The main difference in the camera systems between the two phones is that the Pro model (the second image) features a telephoto camera. | Image credit – Oppo

Speaking of cameras, both models share a 50 MP main camera with an IMX890 sensor and OIS, along with an 8 MP ultrawide snapper. The Pro model, however, stands out with a third 50 MP telephoto, offering an 85mm focal length and 3.5x optical zoom, which is a step up from its predecessor's 2x optical zoom. A cool feature is the underwater shooting mode, enabled by the high IP rating.

The first phones with the new Dimensity 8350 chipset


Both the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro are powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, which has been fine-tuned for better gaming performance. MediaTek claims the new chip offers 10% less power consumption, 24% smoother transitions, and overall reduced jitter. Additionally, both phones are equipped with Oppo's X1 chip for improved wireless connectivity.

In terms of memory and storage, both models come with options ranging from 12GB to 16GB of RAM and storage options between 256GB and 1TB, ensuring plenty of space for apps, games, and media.

On the software front, both phones run ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. Some cool new features include seamless photo sharing with iPhones, a Google Lens-like Q&A tool, Google's Circle to Search for quicker results and a bunch of AI-powered photo enhancements to improve your snaps.

When it comes to battery, the standard Reno 13 is equipped with a 5,600 mAh battery, while the Pro model gets a slightly larger 5,800 mAh battery – a significant upgrade from the 5,000 mAh found in the Reno 12 Pro. Both models support 80W wired charging and can handle wireless charging speeds of up to 50W.



Both the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro are already available for pre-order in China through Oppo's official online store, with shipments set to begin on November 29. As for the global release, we can expect the series to launch internationally in January next year, which isn't too far off.

In China, the regular Reno 13 starts at CNY 2,699 (around $372 when directly converted) for the base storage version, while the Reno 13 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (almost $470 when exchanged directly). Prices will likely vary in other regions – for example, the Reno 12 Pro launched at €599 (around $630 when directly converted) in Europe, so we can expect the new models to be priced similarly when they hit markets outside of China.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

