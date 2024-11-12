Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Oppo Reno 13 series global launch tipped for 2025

By
Oppo
Oppo Reno 13
Oppo is expected to introduce the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro in China on November 25. According to a new report, the mid-range series will remain exclusive to China until early next year.

Reliable leaker Sudhanshu (via 91mobiles) claims Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will be launched in India sometime in January 2025. The fact that the phones will be introduced in India next year basically confirms the Reno 13 series will go global just a few months after being released in China.

Out of the two, the Pro model seems the most interesting one. A previous report claims that the Reno 13 Pro will be the world’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 processor.

Most of the information leaked until now refers to the Reno 13 Pro model, so it’s unclear what chipset the vanilla model will use. In fact, just about every report that we’ve had about the Reno 13 series focuses on the Pro model, probably because it’s the most interesting one.

That said, Oppo might use a different hardware configuration for the global version of the Reno 13. Until Oppo introduces the Reno 13 series in China, here is what we know about the Pro model.

First off, the Reno 13 Pro is said to sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The phone comes with a triple camera (50 MP main, 50 MP telephoto with 3x digital zoom, 8 MP ultra-wide) and a no less impressive 50-megapixel front camera.

Another big upgrade over the Reno 12 series is the fact that the Reno 13 Pro will be powered by a large 5,900 mAh battery, as opposed to the former’s 5,000 mAh battery. Not to mention that the Reno 13 phones will be rated for IP68/69 certification (water and dust resistance).

Currently, there’s no information about the Reno 13 series pricing options, but we’ll know more in just a few weeks when the phone will be introduced in China.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

