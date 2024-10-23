Oppo Reno 13 Pro leaked specs reveal multiple upgrades
Oppo Reno 12 Pro | Image credit: PhoneArenaOppo Reno 13 Pro hasn’t been announced yet, but the mid-range phone is expected to be introduced by the end of the year. Although the previous Reno 12 lineup was released this summer, Oppo decided to refresh its top-tier mid-range family with a new line of devices, Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro.
We don’t have too much information about the vanilla Reno 13, but the Reno 13 Pro seems to have had its specs leaked all the way from China. Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station revealed in a post on Weibo (via GizmoChina) that the Reno 13 Pro will offer several upgrades over the Reno 12 Pro.
The first and most obvious one is the slightly larger display. The Reno 13 Pro is said to sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display with 2780 x 1264 pixels resolution. In comparison, the Reno 12 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
Also, DCS says the Reno 13 Pro packs a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This would be another small upgrade over the Reno 12 Pro which features a similar periscope telephoto camera but with only 2x optical zoom.
When it comes to battery, there’s no mention of the size, but we do get some information about the charging speed. Just like the Reno 12 Pro, the upcoming model will support 80W wired charging speeds. In addition, Reno 13 Pro is said to feature 50W wireless charging support too via a dedicated case.
Despite the fact that DCS’s post on Weibo doesn’t mention the size of the battery, previous reports claim the Reno 13 Pro will pack a large 5,900 mAh battery. It remains to be seen if these reports prove to be accurate or not though.
But the biggest upgrade suggested by DCS is the chipset. Apparently, Oppo Reno 13 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 processor, a much better CPU than the Dimensity 7300 Energy inside the Reno 12 Pro.
Last but not least, Reno 13 Pro is rumored to come with a high dust and water resistance rating. Oppo has yet to announce when the Reno 13 lineup will be revealed but considering the amount of information popping up online these days, it won’t be long now.
