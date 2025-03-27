Oppo Find X8 Ultra takes on the iPhone 16 Pro Max in low-light camera test

Image above is of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and is for illustration purposes only.

Oppo has even tried to compare the two cameras in arguably the most challenging scenario possible—a low-light, neon-lit scene with a human subject.

Of course, Oppo wouldn't release a comparison that would make its future flagship look bad, so the Find X8 Ultra’s camera is shown to greatly outperform the iPhone 16 Pro Max here.

iPhone 16 Pro Max





The Find X8 Ultra is expected to pack some of the most powerful camera hardware seen on a smartphone. Rumors point to a quad-camera setup consisting of four 50 MP sensors.





The primary camera is said to use a 50 MP Sony LYT-900 sensor—a 1-inch type sensor, which is one of the largest in any phone (similar in size to sensors used in high-end compact cameras). That's instantly good news as larger sensors can capture more light, which helps immensely for night shots like the one OPPO shared.





On top of that, OPPO is likely leveraging Hasselblad’s expertise (again) to fine-tune color reproduction and dynamic range, aiming for photos that look true-to-life even under difficult lighting.





In addition to the main lens, the Find X8 Ultra will reportedly feature a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, plus two telephoto cameras to cover different zoom ranges. One is rumored to be a 3x telephoto lens with the 50 MP Sony IMX906—perfect for portrait shots—and the other a periscope 6x zoom lens with the 50 MP Sony IMX882 image sensor.



All these high-end image sensors suggest that Oppo is leaving no stone unturned for the Find X8 Ultra’s photography prowess. Our only hope is that Oppo tones down the high-contrast look of the Find X7 Ultra and goes for a more natural approach with this new model.





A massive battery and an official launch date





It’s not just the camera that OPPO is talking up. The Find X8 Ultra is officially confirmed to feature a 6,100 mAh battery. This detail came from Zhou Yibao, OPPO’s Find series product manager, who revealed the battery spec on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform).





The new battery is roughly 1,100 mAh larger than that of the Find X7 Ultra from last year, and even bigger than what you get in rival ultra-flagships. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is around 5,000 mAh.









Oppo is known for giving its phones really fast charging speeds, and the Find X8 Ultra is also expected to support 100W wired charging, along with 50W wireless charging. That said, the OnePlus 13 also has a 6,000mAh battery but lasted considerably less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra in our battery score . In other words, a larger battery size does not necessarily mean more battery life. We will have to wait and see if that's the case for the Find X8 Ultra.Oppo is known for giving its phones really fast charging speeds, and the Find X8 Ultra is also expected to support 100W wired charging, along with 50W wireless charging.





As for when we can expect the new flagship from Oppo, the company has confirmed the launch date for the Find X8 Ultra to be April 10, 2025. The device will be unveiled at an event on that day, where we’ll finally get the full official details.





Besides the Find X8 Ultra, the OPPO Find X8s—a smaller “compact” flagship sibling—is also expected to debut on that day. In addition to the two phones, OPPO may announce other devices at the launch with rumors suggesting new earbuds, making it a packed event for the company’s fans.

The Find X8 Ultra keeps the subject well-exposed and the background sign’s red color accurate—a high achievement for such conditions. In comparison, thehas taken a weird-looking image with mixed colors and uneven lighting. In short, OPPO is claiming a win in terms of exposure, color accuracy, and detail in this one-to-one comparison.