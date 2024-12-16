Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Oppo announces valuable perks for customers buying its latest flagships

Oppo has a pleasant surprise for its customers to end the year with a bang. The Chinese handset maker has just announced the global rollout of premium service for its most recent flagships, the Find X8 series.

Oppo’s newly introduced premium service offers a comprehensive suite of perks to customers who purchase one of the Find X8 flagships, including a complimentary protection plan at the time of purchase, access to exclusive hotlines, exclusive engineers, premium loan phones, and an international warranty service valid worldwide.

For the unaware, the Oppo Find X8 Series comes with an international warranty service covering 62 countries and regions. This means that customers who have issues with their phones within the coverage area can visit the nearest official Oppo service center to receive support, including professional repairs, device maintenance and software updates.

Oppo services have trained over 12,000 highly skilled customer service representatives and engineers worldwide, ensuring exceptional service capabilities on a global scale. OPPO service centers around the world have adopted unified service standards to provide users with peace of mind and reliable service protection,” explains Oppo in a press release.



In some markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, Oppo offers a free screen protection plan or extended warranty for Find X8 Series. In other markets where the Find X8 Series is available, Oppo will offer exclusive services “designed to enhance the user experience.”

As mentioned earlier, these premium services include exclusive hotlines, premium lanes at offline service centers with exclusive engineers, and premium loan phones during repairs.

On top of that, Oppo announced that it will offer free send-in and pick-up repair services in select regions. Not to mention that Oppo Find X8 Series owners will be offered a wide range of additional services, such as device cleaning and maintenance, during both Oppo Service Day and regular visits.

For more details about the perks you’re entitled to for purchasing a Find X8 Series phone, make sure to visit the official Oppo Service Center website.
