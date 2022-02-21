Oppo Find X5 series listing reveals the two phones support 15W wireless charging

Oppo Find X5 series listing reveals the two phones support 15W wireless charging0
Oppo Find X5 series support 15W Qi wireless charging
The company has officially revealed yesterday that on February 24, the Find X5 series will be unveiled globally. Oppo is expected to unveil the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones. The Find X5 Pro was confirmed recently to feature the powerful and almighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, alongside MariSilicon X NPU. Oppo has also partnered with renown camera company Hasselblad for the camera systems on the Find X5 series.
Now, the two phones have been spotted on the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) certification website, and as we mentioned earlier, the listing there reveals the wireless charging support for the series.
The Find X5 Pro is listed here with a CPH2305 model number, while the vanilla Find X5 carries a CPH2307 model number. Both phones, according to the certification, support 15W Qi wireless charging speeds.
Expect the Find X5 series to be unveiled officially on February 24
Recently, Oppo officially announced the date when the two phones will be officially unveiled. The Find X5 series will be officially announced on February 24, 6 am ET (11:00 GMT | 19:00 GMT+8), ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2022 that will take place in Barcelona.
Here's what we know so far, from official teaser information and leaks. Recently, Oppo revealed that it has partnered with Swedish camera company Hasselblad (this company is also working with OnePlus), with a 3-year partnership deal that will help Oppo's phones deliver better pictures with more true-to-life colors with Hassleblad's exceptional color calibration tech.
Apart from that, many leaks and rumors have painted a picture of what to expect from the mightier of the lineup, the Oppo Find X5 Pro.
Recently, there was a huge list of rumored specs for the Find X5 Pro, which has given us a lot of possible details for the upcoming phone. The leak also revealed some renders of the phone to complement the picture.
The Find X5 Pro will come with flagship-grade specs, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 resolution and a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's newest premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset built on a 4nm process, which means it will be more power-efficient and faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 888.
For reference, this chip is found in the likes of the recently-announced Samsung Galaxy S22 series and should ensure smooth and hiccup-free performance with good battery life.
On top of that, the Find X5 Pro is rumored to support 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. It will reportedly come with 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The Find X5 Pro is expected to rock a solid 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support and wireless charging support.
In terms of camera sensors, the phone is rumored to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 (with Optical Image Stabilization for clear shots) sensor for both its main camera and ultra-wide camera. The main camera will reportedly have an aperture of f/1.7, and the ultra-wide, an f/2.2. The telephoto camera is expected to sport a 13MP sensor, which should deliver a 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, while on the front, the Find X5 Pro will come with a 32MP selfie camera.