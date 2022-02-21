Oppo Find X5 series listing reveals the two phones support 15W wireless charging

Oppo Find X5 series support 15W Qi wireless charging

Now, the two phones have been spotted on the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) certification website, and as we mentioned earlier, the listing there reveals the wireless charging support for the series.











Expect the Find X5 series to be unveiled officially on February 24



Recently, Oppo officially announced the date when the two phones will be officially unveiled . The Find X5 series will be officially announced on February 24, 6 am ET (11:00 GMT | 19:00 GMT+8), ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2022 that will take place in Barcelona.

Apart from that, many leaks and rumors have painted a picture of what to expect from the mightier of the lineup, the Oppo Find X5 Pro.







