Check out the latest rumored specs and renders for Oppo's red hot Find X5 Pro 5G

Last month we passed along rumored specs and images of Oppo's next flagship phone, the Find X5 Pro. The latest info from the rumor mill has been posted by WinFuture (via AndroidPolice ) along with some renders of the device in two colors, Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Oppo Find X5 Pro display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus







The phone has some mouth-watering specs including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3216 resolution with rounded edges on the side. The 120Hz refresh rate means that the screen refreshes 120 times each second for buttery smooth scrolling and animation. If that sounds like a potential drain on the battery, well, it is.





However, the LTPO backplane used on the Find X5 keeps the battery from draining too rapidly by reducing the refresh rate to a level that matches the content being viewed on the display. A video game might refresh at the maximum rate because of the animation while static content could reduce the refresh rate to 10Hz. The screen is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus and the handset features an under-display fingerprint scanner.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, designed by Qualcomm and manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node, will be under the hood. Don't let the new naming convention throw you as this is the sequel to the Snapdragon 888 SoC that powered 2021 flagship Android phones.







The octa-core component will feature one ARM Cortex-X2 ultra-high-end core, three balanced ARM Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. The device supports 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.





Buyers won't have much choice when it comes to the memory and storage of the Find X5 Pro. Inside the device is 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage; the amount of memory and storage cannot be expanded or reduced. Just like its BBK Electronics stablemate OnePlus has done, Oppo is teaming up with photography company Hasselblad to help deliver the rear camera array on the phone.

The camera bump promotes Oppo's in-house MariSilicon neural processor







The primary camera and the ultra-wide camera both will employ the same 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor (with OIS). The former will feature an aperture of f/1.7 while for the latter, the aperture will be f/2.2. A13MP sensor backs the telephoto camera, which is expected to offer 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. The front-facing selfie snapper will carry a 32MP sensor.







The camera bump, Island, or whatever you want to call it, will show branding for Oppo's home-grown MariSilicon X NPU. The Imaging neural processing unit will be used with AI features created for the Find X5 Pro's photography system, which includes a special night mode.





With a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G, a large capacity battery would seem to be required here, and Oppo does not disappoint by including a 5000mAh battery that charges at 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless). ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 is pre-installed. And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the phone's Dolby Atmos stereo speakers which support surround sound.





With a body made of glass and aluminum, the Oppo Find X5 Pro carries an IP68 rating for protection from dust and water. The phone can be submerged to a depth of just under 5-feet for as long as 30 minutes and emerge unscathed. Although you might want to check the warranty as most manufacturers will promote a handset's IP rating but will not allow water damage to be covered.





Oppo set a new company record for smartphone shipments in 2021 helped by the inclusion of the data from OnePlus starting in the third quarter of last year. For 2021, Oppo delivered 143.2 million units for a year-over-year gain of 28%. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Oppo was the fourth-largest shipper of smartphones worldwide trailing Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

