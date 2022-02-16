Oppo will partner with Hasselblad for the camera system on the Find X5 series

Oppo will partner with Hasselblad for the camera system on the Find X5 series0
Oppo's partnership with Hasselblad is now official
Just as OnePlus, Oppo flagship phones are now going to come with Hasselblad-powered tuning and camera performance improvements. The upcoming Oppo Find X5 series, as well as future Find X series of phones will be benefiting from the Swedish camera maker's features and improvements.
We've got an announcement to make We're embarking on a three-year partnership with legendary camera manufacturer, @Hasselblad! Stay tuned to see how the next-level Hasselblad mobile imaging experience unfolds on the OPPO flagship Find X series.— OPPO (@oppo) February 15, 2022
As many of you may probably know, Oppo and OnePlus have been integrated and their research and development resources have been combined. Now, Oppo says that following the imaging advances that followed the partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad, the company is going to expand it to the Oppo brand as well.
“Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience,” said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer. He also underlined that the performance of the camera, and more specifically the colors it produces has always been a focus for Oppo, as well as a part of Hasselblad's DNA.
Rumors have been painting a picture of what to expect from the Find X5 Pro
The announcement Oppo made about Hasselblad has corroborated some earlier leaks about the upcoming flagship Find X5 series, without giving too much detail on what to expect when the phones hit the market.
Recently, we reported on a huge list of rumored specs which has given us a lot of possible details for the upcoming phone, as well as some renders of it.
The Find X5 Pro will come with flagship-grade specs, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 resolution and a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's newest premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset built on a 4nm process, which means it will be more power-efficient and faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 888.
The Find X5 Pro is rumored to support 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. It will reportedly come with 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
In terms of camera sensors, the phone is rumored to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 (with Optical Image Stabilization) sensor for both its main camera and ultra-wide camera. The main camera will reportedly have an aperture of f/1.7, and the ultra-wide, an f/2.2. The telephoto camera is expected to sport a 13MP sensor, which should deliver a 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, while on the front, the Find X5 Pro will come with a 32MP selfie camera.