Oppo will partner with Hasselblad for the camera system on the Find X5 series

Oppo's partnership with Hasselblad is now official

This information shouldn't come as a surprise as earlier leaked images of the Find X5 Pro already showed us that the phone might come with Hasselblad branding on its camera, but now, the info has officially been confirmed.







We've got an announcement to make We're embarking on a three-year partnership with legendary camera manufacturer, @Hasselblad! Stay tuned to see how the next-level Hasselblad mobile imaging experience unfolds on the OPPO flagship Find X series. — OPPO (@oppo) February 15, 2022



Rumors have been painting a picture of what to expect from the Find X5 Pro

Rumors and leaks have been giving us details about what to expect from the upcoming Oppo Find X5 series, but now, there is some official information from the company itself. 9to5Google reports that Oppo has now announced its partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad for Oppo's flagship Find series.Just as OnePlus, Oppo flagship phones are now going to come with Hasselblad-powered tuning and camera performance improvements. The upcoming Oppo Find X5 series, as well as future Find X series of phones will be benefiting from the Swedish camera maker's features and improvements.Oppo has shared the news in a dedicated blog post , committing to a three-year partnership with the Swedish company in order to "co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for Oppo’s flagship Find series." The same partnership was announced last year with the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.So far, Oppo has not specified what we could expect from this partnership for the Find X5 series. On the other hand, the company did confirm that just like OnePlus' and Hasselblad partnership, we can expect to see Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad. This feature allows for a more natural and realistic skin tone for portrait photography shots.As many of you may probably know, Oppo and OnePlus have been integrated and their research and development resources have been combined. Now, Oppo says that following the imaging advances that followed the partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad, the company is going to expand it to the Oppo brand as well.“Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience,” said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer. He also underlined that the performance of the camera, and more specifically the colors it produces has always been a focus for Oppo, as well as a part of Hasselblad's DNA.The announcement Oppo made about Hasselblad has corroborated some earlier leaks about the upcoming flagship Find X5 series, without giving too much detail on what to expect when the phones hit the market.Now, let's briefly explore what else we have heard about the Find X5 Pro from rumors and leaks for you to know what you could expect when the phone gets officially unveiled.Recently, we reported on a huge list of rumored specs which has given us a lot of possible details for the upcoming phone, as well as some renders of it.The Find X5 Pro will come with flagship-grade specs, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 resolution and a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's newest premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset built on a 4nm process, which means it will be more power-efficient and faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 888.The Find X5 Pro is rumored to support 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. It will reportedly come with 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.In terms of camera sensors, the phone is rumored to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 (with Optical Image Stabilization) sensor for both its main camera and ultra-wide camera. The main camera will reportedly have an aperture of f/1.7, and the ultra-wide, an f/2.2. The telephoto camera is expected to sport a 13MP sensor, which should deliver a 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, while on the front, the Find X5 Pro will come with a 32MP selfie camera.