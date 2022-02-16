Oppo will partner with Hasselblad for the camera system on the Find X5 series

Oppo's partnership with Hasselblad is now official

This information shouldn't come as a surprise as earlier leaked images of the Find X5 Pro already showed us that the phone might come with Hasselblad branding on its camera, but now, the info has officially been confirmed.







We've got an announcement to make We're embarking on a three-year partnership with legendary camera manufacturer, @Hasselblad! Stay tuned to see how the next-level Hasselblad mobile imaging experience unfolds on the OPPO flagship Find X series. — OPPO (@oppo) February 15, 2022



Rumors have been painting a picture of what to expect from the Find X5 Pro

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up