Oppo Find X5 series official announcement date revealed: it's February 24

Oppo Find X5 Pro to launch on February 24
The company is now building up the hype for the unveiling of its flagship Find X5 series, and has now posted on Twitter pictures of the black and white version of the device, as well as the date on which the phone will be unveiled.
The Find X5 Pro will be officially announced on February 24, 6 am ET (11:00 GMT | 19:00 GMT+8), ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2022 that will take place in Barcelona.
So far, the Find X5 Pro has had several leaks that have revealed a lot there is to know about this phone. Earlier, Oppo confirmed its three-year partnership with Swedish camera company Hasselblad. This collaboration will enhance the Find X5 Pro's camera capabilities and more specifically, the colors of the images the camera produces.
Regarding the partnership, CPO Pete Lau stated earlier: “Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience.”
The company didn't reveal more details about the upcoming phones, but we'll know more when they get officially announced in like a week from now.
Oppo Find X5 Pro rumored and leaked specs
Of course, the rumor mill has been going for the Oppo Find X5 Pro long before it got its official announcement. According to leaks, the Find X5 series should consist of three models: the Find X5 Pro, which should be the most premium one, the Find X5, and the Find X5 Lite (via 91Mobiles), which we can assume will be a more budget-friendly version.
The Find X5 Pro has been the phone that's had the majority of the leaks and rumors so far, so there is a somewhat clear picture of what you can expect from the top model when it launches.
Let's explore what we know about the phone so far, based on leaks and rumors.
Recently, we reported on a huge list of rumored specs which has given us a lot of possible details for the upcoming phone, as well as some renders of it.
The Find X5 Pro will come with flagship-grade specs, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 resolution and a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's newest premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset built on a 4nm process, which means it will be more power-efficient and faster than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 888.
The Find X5 Pro is rumored to support 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. It will reportedly come with 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
In terms of camera sensors, the phone is rumored to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 (with Optical Image Stabilization) sensor for both its main camera and ultra-wide camera. The main camera will reportedly have an aperture of f/1.7, and the ultra-wide, an f/2.2. The telephoto camera is expected to sport a 13MP sensor, which should deliver a 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, while on the front, the Find X5 Pro will come with a 32MP selfie camera.