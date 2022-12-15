Compact foldable Oppo Find N2 and N2 Flip lands with ironed-out crease and great cameras





The new foldable is thinner, lighter, and with way less visible crease than its predecessor, if such a feat is at all possible, plus it addresses the main concern about foldable phones, their camera hardware.





Oppo Find N2 design and display

The first Find N was the thinnest, lightest, most compact vertical foldable phone around, but Oppo managed to refine the Find N2 design even further to make it even thinner and lighter with no visible hinge gap to boot.

The second edition of Oppo's Flexion Hinge has 38 moving parts less than the original, and is much more elegant to an extent that it allows the foldable display crease above it to be the whopping 67% smaller than on the Find N that already has a rather unobtrusive crease compared to what Samsung can muster with the Z Fold 4 's thigh gap and deep crease.

The hinge allows for infinite positions in the 45-125 degree range, so that you can use it in any mode that fits your purpose, from a tent shape, to a flat display and anything in between thanks to the Find N2's FreeForm Mode, all the while the Flexion Hinge has been TUV-certified for durability during 400,000 opening and closing sessions.



The 7.1" main display comes with all the modern high screen quality accoutrements, such as a high 1920 x 1792 resolution, 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate depending on the content shown, wide color gamut coverage, HDR10 certification, and high 1550 nits of peak brightness, the works.

The 5.54" external display also sports those feats and Oppo is quick to point out that, while it may sound smaller compared to the 6.2-inch panel of the Z Fold 4, it sports a much wider aspect ratio and is much more comfortable to type on than on the tall Samsung screen.

On top of that, the 120Hz screen sports extremely high 1350 nits of peak brightness as Oppo knows that you might be using it for quick glimpses outside and on the go more often than the large internal display.



Oppo Find N2 specs and camera





Powered by the fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, the Find N2 is on par with the fastest foldables around and the 12GB / 256GB and 16GB / 512GB memory configurations ensure you won't feel underpowered no matter how many apps you open at once to enjoy on the big main display. The 4520 mAh battery can be charged in 42 minutes flat and brought to 37% in only 10 minutes as the phone comes with the company's powerful 67W SuperVOOC charger.





Oppo has also fixed the main complaint about foldable phones, their ho-hum camera kits. Bendy handsets with periscope zoom are few and far between, as those components are very expensive even when buying in bulk, but also because the foldables are usually thinner than your average phone when unfurled and there is simply not much place there.





Oppo has addressed the issue by equipping the Find N2 with high-quality camera sensors all around, including a proprietary 32MP 1/2.74" Sony IMX709 sensor for the 2x telephoto camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture. " The IMX709 is an OPPO-developed solution that’s implemented by Sony hardware. A new generation of RGBW sensor, this enhanced telephoto camera benefits from improved light-gathering capabilities and 4-in-1 pixel aggregation for a 60% improvement in light sensitivity and a 35% reduction in noise compared with traditional pixel arrangements ," says Oppo. Oppo has addressed the issue by equipping the Find N2 with high-quality camera sensors all around, including a proprietary 32MP 1/2.74" Sony IMX709 sensor for the 2x telephoto camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture. "," says Oppo.





The 50MP 1/1.56" Sony IMX890 main sensor is no less impressive with omnidirectional focusing available on each pixel and an OIS system. Last but not least, the 48MP ultrawide camera carries a 1/2" Sony IMX581 sensor and can be used for macro shots as well. We'll be putting the Find N2 camera to the test soon and will let you know what quality improvements there are on the new foldable phone from Oppo.





Oppo Find N2 price and release date





Despite its svelte physique and superior design, the Oppo Find N was very affordable for a foldable phone when it launched, and the Find N2 is no exception with $1150 for the 256GB, and $1290 equivalent for the 512GB model.





Oppo doesn't charge extra for the new Flexion Hinge that brings on an even thinner and lighter body, as well as a near-invisible crease, or for the faster processor and improved camera and display sets. When it launches in China at first, the Find N2 will be available in Green, White, and exclusive Black Leather version that means business.





Oppo Find N2 Flip specs and price





Besides the Find N successor, Oppo also outed its first flip phone with foldable display, aptly named the Find N2 Flip with a starting price of just $860 over in China where it will be released first.





The first clamshell with bendy display by Oppo offers impressive specs and a design that gives the Galaxy Z Flip 4 a run for its money.

