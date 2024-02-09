Oppo fans want a "OnePlus 12 Ultra" to be rolled out globally, it already has a million pre-orders
The “dream phone” hallucination monologues are a great waste of productivity hours – no, we can’t and won’t get the ultimate “all in one” phone. Compromises have to be made, so let’s get real.
However, there’s a wished-upon dream phone that doesn’t exist yet, but it’s actually ready to roll out.
Fans dream about “OnePlus 12 Ultra” – and those fans are Oppo fans.
There’s an X/Twitter post by Billy Zhang, President of overseas marketing, sales and services at OPPO, in which he shares some info about the China-exclusive camera-centric champion Oppo Find X7 Ultra. You may recall this device, as it packs two periscope zoom cameras and Sony’s latest 1-inch sensor for its main camera: the LYT-900.
Now that Oppo has resolved the 5G patent disputes with Nokia (that prevented it from selling phones outside of its homeland), fans hope this will pave the way for the Find X7 Ultra’s global emergence.
Some fans, though, have a different approach. In the comments under Zhang’s post, they suggest that Oppo rebrands the Find X7 Ultra as a “OnePlus 12 Ultra” and release it worldwide (OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo):
Why? Because the lusted-after “OnePlus 12 Ultra” is nothing more than the Oppo Find X7 Ultra.
Billy Zhang claims that the Find X7 series achieved “over one million pre-bookings before release”:
With over one million pre-bookings before release, it seems there's a real appetite for the #OPPOFindX7Series— Billy Zhang (@BillyZhangOPPO) February 5, 2024
This technology is going to find its way onto more devices, and it will only get better and better. pic.twitter.com/plJrtLGJCM
Now that Oppo has resolved the 5G patent disputes with Nokia (that prevented it from selling phones outside of its homeland), fans hope this will pave the way for the Find X7 Ultra’s global emergence.
Some fans, though, have a different approach. In the comments under Zhang’s post, they suggest that Oppo rebrands the Find X7 Ultra as a “OnePlus 12 Ultra” and release it worldwide (OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo):
Pls Bring it global as OnePlus 12 Ultra— BruhX (@BruhmiusMoment7) February 5, 2024
How about slapping a OnePlus brand on it and selling in the US?— Josh Bergeman (@Josh86034897) February 5, 2024
