Oppo settles 5G patent dispute with Nokia paving the way for global Find X7 Ultra release









The long-standing drama that froze Oppo sales in most European countries, for instance, prevented it from launching phones like the Oppo Find X6 Pro last year, and that was a pity since Oppo is usually a step ahead of Samsung and Apple when it comes to phone specs and performance.

Galaxy S24 Ultra and its 5x zoom kit to see how the 50MP zoom sensor idea it borrowed stands up against the OG zoom upgrades of Oppo. Oppo's 2024 Find X7 Ultra, however, one-upped everybody again by employing not one, but TWO periscope zoom cameras with 50MP sensors, and we will soon be pitting it against theand its 5x zoom kit to see how the 50MP zoom sensor idea it borrowed stands up against the OG zoom upgrades of Oppo.





In any case, now that the Nokia 5G patent fight with Oppo has come to a peaceful resolution that likely includes exchange of royalties, the Find X7 Ultra could finally launch globally, though perhaps not at the sub-$1,000 price for the 16GB/512GB version it is now available for in the homeland.





Still, it would likely be still cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra , and since it carries many specs that are better, especially in the camera department with the 1-inch Sony sensor and folded optics lens, the Find X7 Ultra vs S24 Ultra comparison may shape up to be the most epic fight for the soul of Android until the summer launches.

It managed to reach a cross-licensing agreement with Nokia which claimed that Oppo has infringed on its 5G patents without paying royalties, while Oppo argued that it has 3,300 5G standard patents of its own and holds no need for Nokia's IP.