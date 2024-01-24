Oppo settles 5G patent dispute with Nokia paving the way for global Find X7 Ultra release
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Oppo has resolved the 5G patent disputes that prevented it from selling groundbreaking phones like the Find X7 Ultra with its two periscope cameras, or the Find N3 foldable, outside of its home turf.
It managed to reach a cross-licensing agreement with Nokia which claimed that Oppo has infringed on its 5G patents without paying royalties, while Oppo argued that it has 3,300 5G standard patents of its own and holds no need for Nokia's IP.
Oppo 5G patent portfolio stats
The long-standing drama that froze Oppo sales in most European countries, for instance, prevented it from launching phones like the Oppo Find X6 Pro last year, and that was a pity since Oppo is usually a step ahead of Samsung and Apple when it comes to phone specs and performance.
Last year, for instance, the Find X6 Pro introduced a quality 50MP camera for the periscope sensor, achieving breathtaking low-light zoom quality that eclipsed what the 10x zoom of the Galaxy S23 had to offer. Samsung took the hint and introduced a 50MP sensor of its own on one of the Galaxy S24 Ultra zoom cameras.
Oppo's 2024 Find X7 Ultra, however, one-upped everybody again by employing not one, but TWO periscope zoom cameras with 50MP sensors, and we will soon be pitting it against the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its 5x zoom kit to see how the 50MP zoom sensor idea it borrowed stands up against the OG zoom upgrades of Oppo.
In any case, now that the Nokia 5G patent fight with Oppo has come to a peaceful resolution that likely includes exchange of royalties, the Find X7 Ultra could finally launch globally, though perhaps not at the sub-$1,000 price for the 16GB/512GB version it is now available for in the homeland.
Still, it would likely be still cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, and since it carries many specs that are better, especially in the camera department with the 1-inch Sony sensor and folded optics lens, the Find X7 Ultra vs S24 Ultra comparison may shape up to be the most epic fight for the soul of Android until the summer launches.
Things that are NOT allowed: