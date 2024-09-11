Oppo remains UEFA’s official smartphone partner for three more years
UEFA's Guy-Laurent Epstein and OPPO's Billy Zhang | Picture credit: UEFAOppo has been UEFA’s official smartphone partner since 2022. Today, UEFA announced that the Chinese handset maker has renewed its partnership for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League and UEFA Futsal Champions League for three more years.
“Over the past two seasons, OPPO smartphones and technologies have uplifted the UEFA Champions League experience for fans worldwide with their advanced imaging and AI capabilities. We now look forward to building on our collaboration to ensure that more people can feel the passion of football and be inspired by the UEFA Champions League,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director.
Under the agreement, Oppo and UEFA will collaborate to provide fans with “exceptional viewing experiences,” showcasing Oppo’s technologies, including smartphones, smartwatches, and AI solutions.
Besides that, UEFA announced that the agreement will see UEFA support Oppo’s youth football development programs.
“Our collaboration with UEFA over the past two years has highlighted our shared values in connecting and inspiring fans of all generations. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership over the next three years, connecting fans closer to the match through OPPO's innovations in imaging and AI technologies, and dedicating more resources to helping young players and the broader global football community experience the magic of football,” said Billy Zhang, president of overseas MKT, sales and service at Oppo.
Started two years ago, the partnership between UEFA and Oppo will now commercially end sometime in 2027. Unless the two decide the collaboration is too good not to renew it once again.
