Oppo reveals ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 global rollout

Oppo recently announced the global availability of its first smartphones to ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. But if you own another Oppo smartphone and don’t plan to buy one of the two flagships anytime soon, you might be interested to know when your device will receive the ColorOS 15 update.

When Oppo launched the Find X8 Series in China earlier this month, it also revealed the ColorOS 15 roadmap, but that was only available for the Chinese models.

Along with the global launch of the Find X8 Series, Oppo also announced the ColorOS 15 rollout timeline for the international models. The list contains both phones and tablets that Oppo released in the last couple of years. Some will even receive ColorOS 15 this month, although the largest number of Oppo devices won’t see the update until early next year.

November 2024

  • Oppo Find N3
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip
  • Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

December 2024

  • Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Reno 12 5G
  • Oppo Reno 12 FS 5G
  • Oppo Reno 12 F 5G
  • Oppo Reno 11 5G
  • Oppo Reno 11 F 5G
  • Oppo K12x
  • Oppo F27
  • Oppo F25 Pro
  • Oppo Pad 3 Pro
  • Oppo Pad 2

Q1 2025

  • Oppo Find N2 Flip
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Oppo Find X5
  • Oppo Reno 11 A
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Reno 10 5G
  • Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G
  • Oppo Reno 12 FS
  • Oppo Reno 12 F
  • Oppo Reno 11 FS
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G
  • Oppo Reno 8T
  • Oppo F23 5G


What’s surprising is that the Oppo Pad 3 Pro wasn’t launched with ColorOS 15 on board, just like the Find X8 Series. At least those who go for Oppo’s new high-end tablet won’t have to wait too long for the ColorOS 15 update since is scheduled for rollout in December 2024.

According to Oppo, the devices and timelines listed above can change, so keep that in mind before getting too excited.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

