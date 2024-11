Oppo reveals ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 global rollout

November 2024

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

December 2024



Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 12 5G

Oppo Reno 12 FS 5G

Oppo Reno 12 F 5G

Oppo Reno 11 5G

Oppo Reno 11 F 5G

Oppo K12x

Oppo F27

Oppo F25 Pro

Oppo Pad 3 Pro

Oppo Pad 2

Q1 2025



Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Reno 11 A

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 10 5G

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 12 FS

Oppo Reno 12 F

Oppo Reno 11 FS

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo F23 5G











According to Oppo, the devices and timelines listed above can change, so keep that in mind before getting too excited. What's surprising is that the Oppo Pad 3 Pro wasn't launched with ColorOS 15 on board, just like the Find X8 Series. At least those who go for Oppo's new high-end tablet won't have to wait too long for the ColorOS 15 update since is scheduled for rollout in December 2024.

Oppo recently announced the global availability of its first smartphones to ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 , the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. But if you own another Oppo smartphone and don’t plan to buy one of the two flagships anytime soon, you might be interested to know when your device will receive the ColorOS 15 update.When Oppo launched the Find X8 Series in China earlier this month, it also revealed the ColorOS 15 roadmap , but that was only available for the Chinese models.Along with the global launch of the Find X8 Series, Oppo also announced the ColorOS 15 rollout timeline for the international models. The list contains both phones and tablets that Oppo released in the last couple of years. Some will even receive ColorOS 15 this month, although the largest number of Oppo devices won’t see the update until early next year.