Oppo launches new A5 Pro mid-range phone featuring Dimensity 7300, huge battery

Oppo’s latest mid-ranger, the A5 Pro, has just been introduced in China. The device makes use of MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset and packs a huge battery, even by today’s standards.

The A5 Pro will be available for purchase in China starting December 27. It comes in four colors and four memory configurations: 8/256 GB, 8/512 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB. The cheapest model costs CNY 2,000 ($275 / €265), while the most expensive variant is priced to sell for CNY 2,500 ($340 / €330).

Specs-wise, the A5 Pro is your average mid-ranger. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and boasts a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection.

Oppo confirmed the A5 Pro is IP69 certified and features 360-degree drop resistance. As mentioned earlier, Oppo’s new smartphone drains energy from a huge 6,000 mAh battery, which features support for 80W wired charging speeds.

The dual-camera system on the back comprises of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors, but there’s also a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. Other highlights of the Oppo A5 Pro include 5G support, NFC (Near Field Communications), stereo speakers, and under-display fingerprint sensor. More importantly, the A5 Pro ships with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.



Although the A5 Pro will only be available in China in 2024, it’s likely that Oppo will launch its new mid-range phone globally at some point next year. However, the phone might be more expensive than in China, so keep that in mind if you’re waiting for this to be released internationally.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

