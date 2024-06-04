Opera update brings the ability to add emojis to your tabs
Your Opera browser has just become more customizable with the addition of a new option to designate an emoji to each of your tabs. The Norwegian browser has just announced a new update that gives users the ability to customize their tables with emojis is now rolling out.
Apart from the fun aspect, adding emojis to tabs makes it easier to keep everything organized and prioritize those tabs that are more important. The so-called Tab Emoji feature will make your tabs stand out and visually recognizable.
In order to decorate your tabs to be able to recognize them easier, you can now assign emojis to them by hovering over any tab and then accessing a menu of five pre-selected emojis.
A world without emojis would be plain sad – we don’t even want to think about that. With this release, we went in quite the opposite direction and created Tab Emojis. This feature lets Opera users add some fun directly to their tabs by decorating them with a smiley, an animal, a fruit, a vegetable or any of the over one thousand emojis of their choice.
To access a much larger collection of emojis, simply tap the “+” button. It’s also important to add that emojis can be changed or removed completely the same way they are added.
