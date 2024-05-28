Latest AI Feature Drop brings Google Cloud’s Gemini to Opera One

Opera continues to expand its library of AI tools for its browser. In the latest AI Feature Drop announced this week, Opera revealed that it has partnered with Google to bring Cloud’s Gemini models to the Aria browser AI.Additionally, the partnership between the two companies expands to image generation and text-to-voice capabilities. This means that starting today, Aria will provide free image generation capabilities using the Imagen 2 model on Vertex AI.Also, the latest update will enable Opera’s AI to read out responses in a conversational manner.Opera’s Aria browser stands out as it doesn’t use just one provider or LLM, but multiple ones. With the addition of Google’s Gemini model, Opera promises to provide its users with “the most current information, at high performance.”Launched earlier this year, the AI Feature Drops program allows early adopters to test the company’s newest, experimental, AI innovations in the Opera One Developer version of the browser.