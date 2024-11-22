Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Opera GX is getting its biggest update ever featuring new UI, Forced Dark Mode, more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Opera GX
One of the most popular browsers, Opera, is getting one of its biggest updates ever. The latest version of Opera GX features a brand-new UI, a forced Dark Mode, a plethora of quality-of-life improvements, enhanced performance, and much more.

First off, Opera GX received a major facelift, which promises to offer users a fresher, more immersive feel, adding a new depth to interactions. The star of this update is “UNderwave,” a design approach that gives Opera GX a sleek, game-oriented look.

Two new mods that enhance the Underwave experience are now available for Opera GX users – Underwave Mod and Tech Mod, each with its own unique colors, music, and sound effects.

Besides that, Opera has added even more customization options, allowing users to adjust the layout and transparency of interface elements to blend with the background.

Video Thumbnail


There’s also a new MidnightFX shader available for Opera GX users, which reduces blue light exposure and adjusts page contrast for a gentler, eye-friendly experience. This can be paired with Forced Dark Mode, which applies dark mode to all web pages.

The latest Opera GX update includes many under-the-hood improvements too. The biggest one is the new Multithreaded Compositor UI engine, which keeps the browser fast and responsive, even with multiple Mods and customizations running. The new UI engine also ensures that animations, shaders, and Mods perform smoothly.

Opera GX customization options | Image credits: Opera Software

Here is the full list of changes included in the biggest update for Opera GX since its release back in 2019:

Multithreaded Compositor (new UI engine)

  • Smoother and more responsive UI
  • Better use of computer resources
  • Ability to display more complex animations

Underwave (new design language)

  • New font with over 1,200 handcrafted glyphs
  • Overhaul of all browser components
  • New UI design
  • Enhanced depth of the screen
  • New font compatibility with Latin, Cyrillic, and Greek alphabets
  • New hero Mods

New UI customization options
Start page customization:

Recommended Stories
  • Interface
  • Opacity
  • Blur
  • Elements Background
  • Vignette
  • Focus mode

New Opera GX Mods (Official Mods – updated to take advantage of new capabilities)

  • Splash Screens
  • Fonts
  • Speed dial effects
  • Icons
  • Stickers compatible with iMessages and WhatsApp
  • Revamped Mods management system:
  • GX Mods have now quick menu from the GX taskbar (to turn on/off all Mods categories)
  • Easy way to customize browser
  • Presets – store and switch between configurations with one click

Quality of life improvements

  • Control the contrast of the UI with “Focus Mode”
  • New “MidnightFX” shader with blue light reduction
  • New GX Corner with content highlight
  • Easy identification of tabs that are running video calls
  • Tab tooltips that show page information as well as other tabs opened from the same domain

The changes above are rolling out across all platforms, including desktop and mobile, so make sure to check for an update regardless of what device you use for Opera GX.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless