Opera GX is getting its biggest update ever featuring new UI, Forced Dark Mode, more

Opera GX customization options | Image credits: Opera Software

Here is the full list of changes included in the biggest update for Opera GX since its release back in 2019:



Multithreaded Compositor (new UI engine)



Smoother and more responsive UI

Better use of computer resources

Ability to display more complex animations

Underwave (new design language)



New font with over 1,200 handcrafted glyphs

Overhaul of all browser components

New UI design

Enhanced depth of the screen

New font compatibility with Latin, Cyrillic, and Greek alphabets

New hero Mods

New UI customization options

Start page customization:



Recommended Stories Interface

Opacity

Blur

Elements Background

Vignette

Focus mode

New Opera GX Mods (Official Mods – updated to take advantage of new capabilities)



Splash Screens

Fonts

Speed dial effects

Icons

Stickers compatible with iMessages and WhatsApp

Revamped Mods management system:

GX Mods have now quick menu from the GX taskbar (to turn on/off all Mods categories)

Easy way to customize browser

Presets – store and switch between configurations with one click

Quality of life improvements



Control the contrast of the UI with “Focus Mode”

New “MidnightFX” shader with blue light reduction

New GX Corner with content highlight

Easy identification of tabs that are running video calls

Tab tooltips that show page information as well as other tabs opened from the same domain

One of the most popular browsers, Opera, is getting one of its biggest updates ever. The latest version of Opera GX features a brand-new UI, a forced Dark Mode, a plethora of quality-of-life improvements, enhanced performance, and much more.First off, Opera GX received a major facelift, which promises to offer users a fresher, more immersive feel, adding a new depth to interactions. The star of this update is “UNderwave,” a design approach that gives Opera GX a sleek, game-oriented look.Two new mods that enhance the Underwave experience are now available for Opera GX users – Underwave Mod and Tech Mod, each with its own unique colors, music, and sound effects.Besides that, Opera has added even more customization options, allowing users to adjust the layout and transparency of interface elements to blend with the background.There’s also a new MidnightFX shader available for Opera GX users, which reduces blue light exposure and adjusts page contrast for a gentler, eye-friendly experience. This can be paired with Forced Dark Mode, which applies dark mode to all web pages.The latest Opera GX update includes many under-the-hood improvements too. The biggest one is the new Multithreaded Compositor UI engine, which keeps the browser fast and responsive, even with multiple Mods and customizations running. The new UI engine also ensures that animations, shaders, and Mods perform smoothly.