Opera GX is getting its biggest update ever featuring new UI, Forced Dark Mode, more
One of the most popular browsers, Opera, is getting one of its biggest updates ever. The latest version of Opera GX features a brand-new UI, a forced Dark Mode, a plethora of quality-of-life improvements, enhanced performance, and much more.
First off, Opera GX received a major facelift, which promises to offer users a fresher, more immersive feel, adding a new depth to interactions. The star of this update is “UNderwave,” a design approach that gives Opera GX a sleek, game-oriented look.
Besides that, Opera has added even more customization options, allowing users to adjust the layout and transparency of interface elements to blend with the background.
There’s also a new MidnightFX shader available for Opera GX users, which reduces blue light exposure and adjusts page contrast for a gentler, eye-friendly experience. This can be paired with Forced Dark Mode, which applies dark mode to all web pages.
Here is the full list of changes included in the biggest update for Opera GX since its release back in 2019:
Multithreaded Compositor (new UI engine)
Underwave (new design language)
New UI customization options
Start page customization:
New Opera GX Mods (Official Mods – updated to take advantage of new capabilities)
Quality of life improvements
The changes above are rolling out across all platforms, including desktop and mobile, so make sure to check for an update regardless of what device you use for Opera GX.
Two new mods that enhance the Underwave experience are now available for Opera GX users – Underwave Mod and Tech Mod, each with its own unique colors, music, and sound effects.
The latest Opera GX update includes many under-the-hood improvements too. The biggest one is the new Multithreaded Compositor UI engine, which keeps the browser fast and responsive, even with multiple Mods and customizations running. The new UI engine also ensures that animations, shaders, and Mods perform smoothly.
Opera GX customization options | Image credits: Opera Software
Multithreaded Compositor (new UI engine)
- Smoother and more responsive UI
- Better use of computer resources
- Ability to display more complex animations
Underwave (new design language)
- New font with over 1,200 handcrafted glyphs
- Overhaul of all browser components
- New UI design
- Enhanced depth of the screen
- New font compatibility with Latin, Cyrillic, and Greek alphabets
- New hero Mods
New UI customization options
Start page customization:
Recommended Stories
- Interface
- Opacity
- Blur
- Elements Background
- Vignette
- Focus mode
New Opera GX Mods (Official Mods – updated to take advantage of new capabilities)
- Splash Screens
- Fonts
- Speed dial effects
- Icons
- Stickers compatible with iMessages and WhatsApp
- Revamped Mods management system:
- GX Mods have now quick menu from the GX taskbar (to turn on/off all Mods categories)
- Easy way to customize browser
- Presets – store and switch between configurations with one click
Quality of life improvements
- Control the contrast of the UI with “Focus Mode”
- New “MidnightFX” shader with blue light reduction
- New GX Corner with content highlight
- Easy identification of tabs that are running video calls
- Tab tooltips that show page information as well as other tabs opened from the same domain
