Opera GX partners with Riot Games to offer exclusive League of Legends items
Up Next:
Opera announced it has partnered with Riot Games to offer League of Legends fans some exclusive content. Under the agreement, Opera GX has become Riot Games’ preferred browser partner of League of Legends Esports Global Events.
In this regard, Opera GX will offer users special access to a Co-Streamer Hub, exclusive Worlds Unlocked digital drops, as well as custom mods specifically designed for League of Legends players and fans.
Additionally, Opera GX will have a dedicated “Riot Corner” that will act as an interactive directory to all of the tournament matches, including a display of a Worlds 2024 calendar. Viewers will be able to see which teams are competing and when by simply clicking on each day. More importantly, the calendar will adjust to the user’s timezone, making it easier to decide whether or not to watch a match.
Last but not least, Opera GX confirmed that it will offer exclusive drops for free. All items can then be claimed at lolesports.com landing page. Opera GX is available for download on PC, Android and iOS.
It’s worth mentioning that all exclusive content such as drops, the co-streaming hub, Riot Corner and mods will be available for Opera GX users starting September 25, alongside the Worlds 2024 play-in rounds.
In this regard, Opera GX will offer users special access to a Co-Streamer Hub, exclusive Worlds Unlocked digital drops, as well as custom mods specifically designed for League of Legends players and fans.
According to Opera, “this is more than just another sponsorship; it’s a radical shift in how fans experience esports.” With the new co-streamer hub, users will be able watch the official Worlds 2024 stream or one of 75 co-streamers, as well as filter streams by language.
Additionally, Opera GX will have a dedicated “Riot Corner” that will act as an interactive directory to all of the tournament matches, including a display of a Worlds 2024 calendar. Viewers will be able to see which teams are competing and when by simply clicking on each day. More importantly, the calendar will adjust to the user’s timezone, making it easier to decide whether or not to watch a match.
Opera announced that in order to unlock the Riot Corner, its users must download one of the six official League of Legends mods from GX.store. All users can install free mods for Lee Sin, Renata, Renekton, Varus, K’Sante, and the official League of Legends Esports theme.
Last but not least, Opera GX confirmed that it will offer exclusive drops for free. All items can then be claimed at lolesports.com landing page. Opera GX is available for download on PC, Android and iOS.
It’s worth mentioning that all exclusive content such as drops, the co-streaming hub, Riot Corner and mods will be available for Opera GX users starting September 25, alongside the Worlds 2024 play-in rounds.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: