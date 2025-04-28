OnePlus fans in the US are in for a big surprise
OnePlus has just issued an important statement that concerns customers in the United States. The company’s latest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3, is getting a price adjustment following the huge $150 increase from two weeks ago.
For those unaware, President Trump imposed a huge cumulative tariff rate on China of about 145 percent. Unfortunately, that led to a bunch of issues with the products coming from China that were already available for purchase in the United States.
Long story short, OnePlus decided to relaunch its smartwatch in the United States and put a rather prohibitive price on it: $500. Thankfully, that didn’t last too long, as OnePlus has just announced that Watch 3 is no longer overpriced in the US, so customers can get one for the original $350 price.
Also, OnePlus announced that this is the final MSRP price and will not be changed going forward. More importantly, OnePlus confirmed that all customers who purchased the OnePlus Watch 3 in the US will get the difference refunded to them to the original payment method and will be contacted by the OnePlus Customer Support team.
According to OnePlus, the changes announced today reflects the company’s “effort to be transparent, responsive, and committed to bringing the OnePlus Watch 3 to the US at a competitive price point.”
While we’re not sure how many OnePlus Watch 3 units have been sold in the United States after the smartwatch’s price was increased, it’s nice to know that the company was able to backtrack on its initial decision and offer fans the chance to buy the OnePlus Watch 3 at a much fair price.
The first victim of President Trump’s all-out tariff war with China was OnePlus, a successful Chinese company that had just introduced its OnePlus Watch 3 in the United States at that time.
OnePlus Watch 3 | Image credit: OnePlus
On April 10, the price of the OnePlus Watch 3 was increased to $499.99 in the U.S. due to the current market conditions. After further evaluation, we’re pleased to share that recent adjustments in our supply chain have allowed us to pass some savings back to those who are interested in purchasing the OnePlus Watch 3 in the U.S. As a result, the OnePlus Watch 3 in the U.S. is now available at its new price of $349.99.
– Spenser Blank, Head of Marketing & Communications for OnePlus North America, April 2025
