Awesome OnePlus Watch 2 deal with free OnePlus Buds 3 steals the attention

Get the OnePlus Watch 2 at its best price + $99.99 Gift!

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a dream come true for OnePlus fans right now. The timepiece sells for $50 off, which is also its highest discount so far. To make things even better, you get the OnePlus Buds 3 for FREE! They cost $99.99 and make this OnePlus Store deal mouth-wateringly attractive.