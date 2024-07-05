Awesome OnePlus Watch 2 deal with free OnePlus Buds 3 steals the attention

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
About a month ago, the OnePlus Store turned heads with an incredible bundle offer on its hot new OnePlus Watch 2. At the time, the timepiece was $30 off and offered with a free pair of the amazing OnePlus Buds 3. Why are we telling you this? Because this top deal is back, and it's even better than before!

At the time of writing, the smartwatch is available for $50 off its usual price ($299.99), landing it just under the $250 mark. To our knowledge, this is the lowest price available for the wearable so far. The cherry on top is that you once again get the wireless earbuds for free with your smartwatch purchase. As you can probably guess, this superb deal is nowhere to be found at Amazon and other sellers!

Get the OnePlus Watch 2 at its best price + $99.99 Gift!

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a dream come true for OnePlus fans right now. The timepiece sells for $50 off, which is also its highest discount so far. To make things even better, you get the OnePlus Buds 3 for FREE! They cost $99.99 and make this OnePlus Store deal mouth-wateringly attractive.
$50 off (17%) Gift
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a different breed. For starters, it features not one but two operating systems. One of them is a fully developed WearOS with all the features you could want, and the other is a low-power OS that passively measures vitals and doesn't drain as much battery life.

Just like all the other top smartwatches in 2024, this bad boy has plenty of sensors on deck. It tracks heart rate and SpO2, stress levels, sleep (including naps), and over 100 activities. Aside from that, you can create personalized workouts, interact with your smart home through Google Home support, and more.

Design-wise, the wearable has a gorgeous-looking, large 1.43-inch AMOLED display with impressive high brightness, making it perfectly legible outdoors. A true battery champion, the dual-OS OnePlus Watch 2 gives you roughly three days of use in Smart Mode or up to 12 days in Low-Power mode.

The OnePlus Buds 3, which arrive for free with your smartwatch purchase, offer superior comfort, sport a lightweight design, have ANC (but it's not quite the best out there), and give you reasonable sound quality for a pair of $99.99 earbuds. They certainly aren't as impressive as the best wireless earbuds on the market, but hey; they're completely free, after all.
Polina Kovalakova
