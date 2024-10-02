Subscribe to access exclusive content
OnePlus phones are once again banned from sale in Germany

By
0comments
OnePlus
Recently, Oppo finally wrapped up a two-year patent battle with Nokia in Germany, which also impacted OnePlus since they are sister companies. For a while, phones from both brands were banned from being sold in the country. But now, OnePlus and Oppo are facing another sales halt in Germany due to a new patent dispute – this time with a different company.

Once again, it is not possible to order smartphones from OnePlus's German online shop


InterDigital, a wireless tech R&D company, has spotted what it believes to be a patent infringement in OnePlus smartphones, accusing them of using its 5G technology without permission. If this sounds familiar, it is because it is reminiscent of the Nokia dispute from not too long ago.

As a result, OnePlus smartphones are once again banned in Germany. However, other devices from the brand, like earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets, are still available for sale – at least for now.

The Chinese smartphone maker issued a statement to the German tech media outlet Allround-PC (translated source), saying that it plans to continue negotiations in hopes of resuming smartphone sales in the country soon.

OnePlus places high value on intellectual property rights and fair access to standard essential patents, which is essential for driving innovation in the industry. We will continue to negotiate with InterDigital and wish to solve this matter in an amicable way. Meanwhile, our commitment in Europe remains unchanged and we will continue to provide excellent products and services to our users.

– OnePlus, October 2024

It is still unclear how long it would take both companies to resolve the patent dispute. As I mentioned above, it took Nokia and Oppo around two years to do it, during which the brand smartphones were not available for sale in Germany and other countries in Europe.

That said, I think Oppo and OnePlus will try to resolve the issue more quickly this time around (of course, if possible), especially with the OnePlus 13 launch coming up. Whether they will be able to pull it off remains to be seen, though.

Speaking of the OnePlus 13, rumor has it the OnePlus 13 will make its debut later this month in China, with a global launch expected in early 2025. The flagship could feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Plus, it's likely to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless