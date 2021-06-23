Vivo's first tablet could launch in Q4 2021 as the Vivo Pad

Vivo's first tablet could launch in Q4 2021 as the Vivo Pad0
A recent patent might have revealed the design of Vivo's tablet
Vivo is reported (via TechRadar) to be working on its first tablet for release in the fourth quarter of the year, in time for the holiday season. A recent trademark application suggests it could be called the Vivo Pad.
The right side of the patented tablet features volume keys, while the top is home to two speaker slots and a power button. The bottom is home to a USB-C port and another two speaker slots, suggesting there’ll be a quad-speaker system.
Other features might include support for a 120Hz refresh rate, which is becoming the norm on high-end tablets as well as smartphones, and a gimbal camera system like the one found on Vivo’s smartphones.