Vivo's first tablet could launch in Q4 2021 as the Vivo Pad

A recent patent might have revealed the design of Vivo's tablet

The tablet market is perhaps even more competitive than the smartphone segment because Samsung and Apple dominate it . Most mainstream brands avoid competing but soon Vivo could enter the segment.Vivo is reported (via) to be working on its first tablet for release in the fourth quarter of the year, in time for the holiday season. A recent trademark application suggests it could be called the Vivo Pad.The Chinese company hasn’t confirmed its tablet plans, though it has patented a tablet design. Previewed in the image above, it features slim and uniform bezels with a large camera module on the back, like the one included on the flagship Vivo X60 Pro smartphone months ago.The right side of the patented tablet features volume keys, while the top is home to two speaker slots and a power button. The bottom is home to a USB-C port and another two speaker slots, suggesting there’ll be a quad-speaker system.We don’t know anything about the specifications at this stage. However, the tablet’s camera design and slim bezels would suggest that it’s a high-end model, so perhaps Vivo will opt for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.Other features might include support for a 120Hz refresh rate, which is becoming the norm on high-end tablets as well as smartphones, and a gimbal camera system like the one found on Vivo’s smartphones.