The low-cost OnePlus Pad Go is officially pictured and confirmed to be coming 'soon'





In keeping with the company's decidedly unconventional marketing tradition, OnePlus is today eschewing the glamorous announcement path while also fighting leakers by disclosing a bunch of official information exclusively to Digital Trends





The tech publication hasn't only received a high-quality product depiction from the company, but also confirmation of a premium-sounding 2.4K display with TÜV Rheinland certification for eye care and Dolby Atmos support promising high-fidelity audio output for a complete top-notch content streaming experience.





The OnePlus Pad Go looks a lot like the non-Go edition at first glance, with extremely similar curves around its sides, a distinctively large single rear-facing camera, and even a (more or less) familiar green color. What's definitely different here is the two-tone back, which arguably doesn't make this upcoming tablet seem cheaper than its sibling.





We're pretty sure some of you might even view things from the opposite angle, with the OnePlus Pad Go likely to catch your eye more easily than the existent OnePlus Pad. But make no mistake, this will be the more affordable model, although for the time being, all pricing and availability details are decidedly under wraps.





What we do know is that the OnePlus Pad Go will be released sometime "soon", at least in India, with other markets still up in the air as far as official sales are concerned. The impending mid-range tablet is obviously likely to pack a slower processor than the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 found inside the OnePlus Pad while running Android 13 on the software side of things at launch with an Android 14 update promised to arrive soon thereafter.





That aforementioned 2.4K screen, by the way, could still be slightly humbler than the 2800 x 2000 pixel resolution panel on the OnePlus Pad, with no details on size released (or even rumored) at the moment.





Given that the OnePlus Pad is hardly what we'd call excessively priced, there's every chance we're looking at a solid contender for the title of best budget tablet in the world here, although it's clearly wise to wait for more info before going any further with the quality proclamations.