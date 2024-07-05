The OnePlus Pad gets another sweet discount at the official store
If you're looking for a fantastic Android tablet with a 7:5 ratio, OnePlus is here to help! The official store once again sells the incredible OnePlus Pad at a sweetly discounted price, offering you to save $80 on its slate.
Right off the bat, we should note that this is far from the first time we've seen the generous promo. Still, the good news is that you won't find the same discount at Best Buy, Walmart, or even Amazon. Plus, you can get an extra $50 recycling reward on any trade-in in any condition, making OnePlus' offer even more attractive.
While this is no Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, performance-wise, the OnePlus Pad is still a remarkable choice for casual use. With its unusual aspect ratio, it stands out from the crowd, provides a better viewing experience, and improves tactile comfort.
Camera-wise, the OnePlus Pad gives you a 13MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear and an 8MP front camera for video chats. The rear unit records 4K videos at 30fps, too.
What's most impressive about the OnePlus tablet, aside from the 7:5 ratio, is its ultra-fast charging capability. The battery supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging, giving you a full charge in just over an hour.
If you think this bad boy is right for you, get one through the official store offer. It might not stay live for long, plus it seems extra remarkable when even Amazon doesn't match it, right?
As if that's not enough, the official store lets you bundle the tablet with the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, the OnePlus Buds 3, and more at discounts of up to 50%. Now that sounds like a pretty good offer, doesn't it?
While this is no Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, performance-wise, the OnePlus Pad is still a remarkable choice for casual use. With its unusual aspect ratio, it stands out from the crowd, provides a better viewing experience, and improves tactile comfort.
Slightly larger than the Galaxy Tab S9, this puppy features an 11.61-inch IPS LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rates, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. You also get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, providing respectable performance. Catering to your audio needs are four powerful speakers that'll make streaming feel way better.
