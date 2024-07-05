The OnePlus Pad gets another sweet discount at the official store

OnePlus Pad: save $80 at the official store

The OnePlus Pad is again available for $80 off its MSRP, which is also its best discount so far. To make things even sweeter, OnePlus lets you recycle any device in any condition for a $50 recycling reward. This means you can save a total of $130 on the slate with a 7:5 aspect ratio. You can also bundle the tablet with other OnePlus products for up to 50% off the accessories.