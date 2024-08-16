The mid-range OnePlus Pad is a real gem at its current Amazon price

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Do you feel that standard Android tablets just don't cut it for your needs? Well, the OnePlus Pad, with its somewhat unconventional 7:5 aspect ratio, might be more suitable for you. This slate usually costs almost $480, but you won't have to cough up the full retail price if you act on this Amazon deal.

The OnePlus Pad has once again dropped to its second-best price on Amazon. The Amazon deal isn't exclusive, for you can also find it at the official store. Despite that, it's a pretty awesome savings opportunity you wouldn't want to miss if you need a new mid-range tablet.
At the time of writing, the e-commerce giant lets you save $80 on this ultra-cool first-gen tablet. While this isn't its best price ever, for we saw it at a slightly more attractive $110 price cut during last month's Prime Day, it's still a great savings opportunity. All the more so considering that the more contemporary OnePlus Pad 2 is still available at its list price of almost $550.

While it's undoubtedly more expensive than some of the more popular budget tablets on the market, this slate impresses with its ReadFit ratio screen. The display measures 11.61 inches and, according to OnePlus, offers enhanced tactile comfort and readability, precisely thanks to its 7:5 ratio. You also get smooth 144Hz refresh rates for enjoyable scrolling and streaming experience.

Besides that, you have a MediaTek 9000 chipset for a solid mid-range performance. The device features 8GB RAM, so you get some multitasking capabilities but don't expect it to act like a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

What's particularly cool here is the ultra-long standby time. The OnePlus Pad should stay ready for action for up to one month, allowing you to continue where you left off weeks ago. The 9,510mAh battery also supports super-fast 67W wired charging, so a full charge takes only 60 minutes.

You get extras like enhanced quad speakers with Dolby Atmos that give you optimal sound no matter how your tablet is oriented and OnePlus TV controlling. If you think this bad boy is right for you, now's a great time to get one on the cheap. Amazon's deal won't stay up forever, so we recommend getting one soon.
