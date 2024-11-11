OnePlus rolls out new monthly OxygenOS update for multiple devices
OnePlus releases new OxygenOS updates monthly, which typically bring its users proprietary apps and new features as part of the company’s regular system upgrades.
Weather
Screenshot
System
The new OxygenOS V10P02 update is now rolling out in batches to those using eligible OnePlus smartphones and tablets. The update is meant to allow OnePlus fans to experience all the new content immediately without having to wait for the gradual OTA (over the air) rollout.
That said, here is what you can expect from the newly released OxygenOS V10P02 software update for OnePlus devices:
Weather
- Optimizes the refresh frequency of weather data to improve the timeliness and accuracy.
Screenshot
- Optimizes the saving speed of scrolling screenshots.
System
- Improves system stability.
The OxygenOS V10P02 update doesn’t bring too many things, but this is something that the company does every month, so we can only hope that the next one will be more consistent.
That said, here is the list of compatible phones and tablets that should receive the OxyenOS V10P02 update:
OxygenOS 14
- OnePlus 12 Series
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus 11 Series
- OnePlus 10 Series
- OnePlus 9 Series
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus Nord 4 5G
- OnePlus Nord 3 5G
- OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE4 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
- OnePlus Pad / OnePlus Pad Go
OxygenOS 13.1.0
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
OxygenOS 13.0.0
- OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Open | Image credits: PhoneArena
As expected, the update is rolled out in waves, initially reaching a small percentage of users before a broader release commences in the coming days. OnePlus started the rollout on November 6, but if you did not receive the version upgrade notification yet, you’ll have to wait patiently until it reaches your device.
It’s also important to mention that some functions depend on the software and hardware support for the phone. Basically, this means that different models may have different functions, and the version release time of the models may also be different.
OnePlus users who didn’t receive a software upgrade notification can check for it by navigating to Settings / About device / OxygenOS.
