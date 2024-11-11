OnePlus rolls out new monthly OxygenOS update for multiple devices

OnePlus Open | Image credits: PhoneArena



It’s also important to mention that some functions depend on the software and hardware support for the phone. Basically, this means that different models may have different functions, and the version release time of the models may also be different.



OnePlus users who didn’t receive a software upgrade notification can check for it by navigating to Settings / About device / OxygenOS .

As expected, the update is rolled out in waves, initially reaching a small percentage of users before a broader release commences in the coming days. OnePlus started the rollout on November 6, but if you did not receive the version upgrade notification yet, you’ll have to wait patiently until it reaches your device.