Brilliant promo pairs the OnePlus Open with free Buds Pro 3 and a $400 discount

OnePlus may not have released a second-gen foldable this year, but its OnePlus Open remains among the best foldable phones despite its age. What's more, unlike its Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 6 rivals, this buddy sometimes sells alongside premium freebies at the official store, making it way more appealing. Today is just such an occasion.

For possibly a limited time, you can get the Android foldable with a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. And that comes on top of a nice $400 discount! In other words, the $1,699.99 smartphone can be yours for $1,299.99, saving you 24% plus a gift worth $179.99.

Get the OnePlus Open for 24% off + $179.99 gift

The OnePlus Store has launched an exciting holiday deal on its brilliant foldable, the OnePlus Open. This bad boy is $400 off without trade-ins right now and comes with a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The in-ear headphones pack quality ANC and usually cost $179.99, but they'll arrive for free with your foldable phone purchase.
$400 off (24%) Gift
$1299 99
$1699 99
The handset was offered at a $100 higher discount during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there were no freebies. Another thing is that you won't find Black Friday's $500 price cut at Amazon or Best Buy right now. Over there, you get an identical price cut as the official store, but no gifts!

The OnePlus phone looks every bit as premium as its more contemporary Google and Samsung rivals, boasting a slim and lightweight design. The unit sports a gorgeous 7.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a functional 6.31-inch AMOLED cover screen with 10-120Hz refresh rates. As noted in our OnePlus Open review, both displays look stunning, but colors appear colder than natural. Fortunately, you can recalibrate the color temperature to improve your experience, if that's an issue for you, of course.

Under the hood, we get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, providing speed and potential. Paired with 16GB RAM, the processor handles demanding games and apps like a breeze. Then again, if you're looking for more firepower, we'd suggest extending your budget (substantially) and going for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Just as high-end on the camera front, the 2023-released foldable takes brilliant photos day and night. The handset sports a 48 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide one and a capable 64 MP 3X telephoto lens within its rear camera configuration. Aside from the triple camera, you get a 20 MP internal selfie lens and a 32 MP external sensor for selfies. Additionally, the device has a respectable 4,805mAh battery with fast 67W wired charging speeds.

The truth is that the OnePlus Open is worth it even without the high-end noise cancelling earbuds. But when you can get it at $400 off its usual price and receive the $179.99 earbuds free of charge, it becomes a hit for foldable phone enthusiasts. Get yours at the official store and save in time for the holidays.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

