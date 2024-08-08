Probably the best OnePlus Open deal ever is here to help keep your back-to-school spending in check
Are you looking for the best possible back to school offer on one of the greatest foldable devices money can buy this fall? Look no further than this first-party OnePlus Open promotion allowing you to save up to a whopping $620 with little to no effort when you might need such savings most.
Normally priced at an adequately high $1,699.99, this state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternative... from last year is currently marked down to $1,399.99 outright. That's "only" a $300 discount, but OnePlus will also throw in your choice of a complimentary Keyboard 81 Pro or Buds Pro 2 as a nice little extra deal sweetener.
The noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are typically available for $179.99 by themselves, while the slightly lesser-known OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro for Windows computers, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices is valued at a cool $219 on its own.
Of course, you don't necessarily have to pick the more valuable gift, especially if you happen to need (or want) a nice new pair of wireless earbuds, but whatever your choice of freebies, you'll also be able to slash an additional $100 off the already reduced price of the OnePlus Open with a trade-in. Any trade-in. Yes, that means even broken phones will do.
When all is said and done, you can therefore pay just $1,299.99 for an unlocked OnePlus Open with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM and either a mechanical Bluetooth keyboard with a premium design and top-notch durability or the best OnePlus earbuds released to date.
This is not the newly unveiled OnePlus Open Apex Edition with 1TB storage we're talking about here, mind you, and if you hurry, you're looking at saving even more money with even less effort than during Amazon's recently concluded Prime Day 2024 sales event.
As our comprehensive OnePlus Open review shows, this is (still) an absolute marvel of modern mobile engineering, powered by a (still) very fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and equipped with two stunning and generously sized 7.82 and 6.32-inch screens.
