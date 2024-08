Probably the best OnePlus Open deal ever is here to help keep your back-to-school spending in check

OnePlus Open





Normally priced at an adequately high $1,699.99, this state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternative... from last year is currently marked down to $1,399.99 outright. That's "only" a $300 discount, but OnePlus will also throw in your choice of a complimentary Keyboard 81 Pro or Buds Pro 2 as a nice little extra deal sweetener.

OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Extra $100 Discount Available with Any Device Trade-In, Free Keyboard 81 Pro or OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Included $300 off (18%) Gift $1399 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus





The noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are typically available for $179.99 by themselves, while the slightly lesser-known OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro for Windows computers, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices is valued at a cool $219 on its own.





OnePlus Open with a trade-in. Any trade-in. Yes, that means even broken phones will do. Of course, you don't necessarily have to pick the more valuable gift, especially if you happen to need (or want) a nice new pair of wireless earbuds , but whatever your choice of freebies, you'll also be able to slash an additional $100 off the already reduced price of thewith a trade-in. Any trade-in. Yes, that means even broken phones will do.





and either a mechanical Bluetooth keyboard with a premium design and top-notch durability or the best OnePlus earbuds released to date. When all is said and done, you can therefore pay just $1,299.99 for an unlocked OnePlus Open with 512GB storage and 16GB RAMeither a mechanical Bluetooth keyboard with a premium design and top-notch durability or the best OnePlus earbuds released to date.





This is not the newly unveiled OnePlus Open Apex Edition with 1TB storage we're talking about here, mind you, and if you hurry, you're looking at saving even more money with even less effort than during Amazon's recently concluded Prime Day 2024 sales event





As our comprehensive OnePlus Open review shows, this is (still) an absolute marvel of modern mobile engineering, powered by a (still) very fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and equipped with two stunning and generously sized 7.82 and 6.32-inch screens.

Are you looking for the best possible back to school offer on one of the greatest foldable devices money can buy this fall? Look no further than this first-partypromotion allowing you to save up to a whopping $620 with little to no effort when you might need such savings most.