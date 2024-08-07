OnePlus Open Apex Edition goes on pre-order with a huge discount

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

OnePlus is trying to breathe new life into its most recent foldable smartphone. The Open made its debut on the market back in October and proved to be a big commercial success for the Chinese company, despite its rather high price.

Earlier this month, OnePlus teased a new version of its foldable, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, and announced we’ll learn more on August 7. True to its promise, the Chinese handset maker added the new version of the phone on its online store.

The Apex Edition is inspired by the iconic Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition, OnePlus revealed last week. The new version features premium vegan leather with a diamond-like pattern, as well as orange accents on the Alert Slider.

Despite the fact that OnePlus claims that this edition “is more than just an update, it’s a bold statement of our leadership in foldable smartphone technology,” there’s just one upgrade over the other two OnePlus Open color versions: internal storage.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition packs 1TB of storage, whereas the Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black models feature “only” 512GB internal memory. This is very important since the OnePlus Open lacks microSD card slot for memory expansion.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition | Image credits: OnePlus

Obviously, there’s also the premium vegan leather cover that sets it apart from other foldables, so let’s just say that the higher price is completely justified, especially if you like the “Crimson Shadow” color.

Speaking of which, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition is now available for purchase for no less than $1,900. However, OnePlus offers early adopters a huge $300 discount, which is accessible via the “1TBFORLIFE” code.

For an additional $100 off, customers can trade in any device in any condition on the company’s website. Oh, and OnePlus throws in a free gift too in the form of a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds or a keyboard 81 Pro (you can only choose one).
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

