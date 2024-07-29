OnePlus offers free screen upgrade for select models in India, but may expand program globally
OnePlus 8T | Image credit — PhoneArena
OnePlus is reportedly now offering a free screen upgrade program for certain models in India. This initiative aims to address potential hardware issues related to the screen and demonstrates the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.
The program was first spotted by an eagle-eyed user and covers the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R models. This means that owners of these devices, that are part of OnePlus’s Red Cable Club loyalty program, can take advantage of this service if their phones are free from any damage or unauthorized repairs.
OnePlus has added a new benefit in the RCC page— Starcommander (@Starcommander10) July 25, 2024
As per the offer, if you are a 8 Pro, 8T, 9 or 9R user, you are eligible for a free screen upgrade. Along with the screen upgrade, you are eligible for free phone cleanup and maintainance service https://t.co/b3Lac0Kutppic.twitter.com/Xdb4UeKiS1
The upgrade also includes a thorough evaluation of the screen's performance and reliability, followed by a replacement with a new and improved display panel. This new panel boasts enhanced performance, vibrant colors, and increased durability, specifically engineered to handle high humidity and temperature environments.
In addition to the screen upgrade, OnePlus is also offering a deep cleaning service to ensure the optimal functioning of the device. This is quite a comprehensive approach, and really attests to the company wanting to do right by its users.
OnePlus also stated that it has proactively collaborated with its suppliers to develop new screen technology for these older devices. The improvements made to the screens are aimed at increasing their resilience to moisture and environmental conditions, and the company has confirmed that all replacement screens adhere to their high-quality standards.
Users can visit OnePlus service centers for a diagnostic test to determine if their device is eligible for the upgrade. It is important to note that devices with human-caused damages, such as drops or liquid intrusion, are not eligible for this free upgrade.
While the program is currently focused on the OnePlus 8 Pro in India, it should be noted that OnePlus is exploring the possibility of extending similar benefits to other regions, including the United States. This is great news for OnePlus users globally who wonder how they can get their devices serviced should a quality control issue arise.
